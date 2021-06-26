Membership : Access or Sign Up
Hurricane Lane denies Lone Eagle to grab Irish Derby crown

British runners dominate in the Curragh Classic.

By Press Association Saturday 26 Jun 2021, 4:24 PM
1 hour ago 673 Views 1 Comment
Jockey William Buick celebrates winning with Hurricane Lane.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

HURRICANE LANE JUST got up in the closing stages to deny Lone Eagle as the British raiders dominated the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Third at Epsom behind stablemate Adayar, Charlie Appleby made no secret of the fact he expected Hurricane Lane to come out on top that day.

Winner of the Dante Stakes at York prior to his big date at Epsom, Hurricane Lane met with his first defeat there but regained the winning thread under William Buick.

Frankie Dettori looked to have stolen the Classic on Martyn Meade’s Lone Eagle, shooting three lengths clear with two furlongs to run.

There was plenty of trouble in running for those in behind though, with Hurricane Lane seemingly edging right in the melee, but once straightened out he began to make ground relentlessly, eventually prevailing by a neck.

The pair pulled seven lengths clear of Wordsworth in third, with a stewards’ inquiry swiftly called.

The big disappointment of the race was the favourite, Aidan O’Brien’s High Definition, who was one of the first horses beaten.

