RB Leipzig sign South Korean striker for reported €9 million following loss of Werner to Chelsea

RB LEIPZIG HAVE announced the signing of Hwang Hee-chan from their sister club Red Bull Salzburg to replace Timo Werner, but the South Korean is not available for the Champions League next month.

The 24-year-old striker inherits the number 11 shirt Werner vacated when he left to join Chelsea last month.

Hwang has signed a five-year contract in a transfer deal reportedly worth €9 million.

“He fits perfectly into what we require, can play any position in attack, on the wing or acting as a central striker,” said Leipzig sports director Markus Kroesche.

“With his speed and agility he makes our attack even more flexible.”

However, Leipzig pointed out that Hwang has signed for 2020-21 and is “not available” for the Champions League finals in Lisbon next month.

Leipzig, who finished third in the Bundesliga last season and knocked out Tottenham in the last 16, will discover their quarter-final opponents in Friday’s Champions League draw.

The South Korean international scored 16 goals, creating 22 assists in helping Salzburg win the Austrian league and cup double last season.

RB Leipzig are delighted to announce the signing of Hee-chan Hwang ✍️



The South Korean forward joins the club from @FCRBS_en on a five-year deal 🙌



🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/HTJEtG1tB7 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) July 8, 2020

Last autumn, Hwang also bagged three goals in six Champions League matches in the group stages alongside Norwegian teen Erling Braut Haaland, who netted eight time in Europe before his January transfer to Dortmund.

This is the second stint in Germany for Hwang, who spent 2018/19 on loan at fallen giants Hamburg in the second division.

© – AFP 2020

