This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 8 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RB Leipzig sign South Korean striker for reported €9 million following loss of Werner to Chelsea

Hwang Hee-chan comes into the side from sister club Red Bull Salzburg.

By AFP Wednesday 8 Jul 2020, 3:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,510 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5144778
Hwang Hee Chan [file photo].
Image: Imago/PA Images
Hwang Hee Chan [file photo].
Hwang Hee Chan [file photo].
Image: Imago/PA Images

RB LEIPZIG HAVE announced the signing of Hwang Hee-chan from their sister club Red Bull Salzburg to replace Timo Werner, but the South Korean is not available for the Champions League next month.

The 24-year-old striker inherits the number 11 shirt Werner vacated when he left to join Chelsea last month.

Hwang has signed a five-year contract in a transfer deal reportedly worth €9 million.

“He fits perfectly into what we require, can play any position in attack, on the wing or acting as a central striker,” said Leipzig sports director Markus Kroesche.

“With his speed and agility he makes our attack even more flexible.”

However, Leipzig pointed out that Hwang has signed for 2020-21 and is “not available” for the Champions League finals in Lisbon next month.

Leipzig, who finished third in the Bundesliga last season and knocked out Tottenham in the last 16, will discover their quarter-final opponents in Friday’s Champions League draw.

The South Korean international scored 16 goals, creating 22 assists in helping Salzburg win the Austrian league and cup double last season.

Last autumn, Hwang also bagged three goals in six Champions League matches in the group stages alongside Norwegian teen Erling Braut Haaland, who netted eight time in Europe before his January transfer to Dortmund.

This is the second stint in Germany for Hwang, who spent 2018/19 on loan at fallen giants Hamburg in the second division.

© – AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie