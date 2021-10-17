Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 17 October 2021
Advertisement

'I can’t imagine that Ken Choo would say that, actually, to people' - Mick McCarthy

The Cardiff boss played down suggestions the club’s chief executive had asked fans for ‘new manager applications’.

By Press Association Sunday 17 Oct 2021, 6:30 PM
27 minutes ago 1,875 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5577182
Mick McCarthy (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Mick McCarthy (file pic).
Mick McCarthy (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MICK MCCARTHY has pledged to fight on as Cardiff manager after Swansea inflicted a south Wales derby mauling and a sixth-successive defeat on the Bluebirds.

Jamie Paterson, Joel Piroe and Jake Bidwell were on target as Swansea piled the pressure on the embattled McCarthy with a comfortable 3-0 Sky Bet Championship victory.

“I am bitterly disappointed,” said McCarthy, whose side are two places and three points above the relegation zone.

“It’s difficult when you are on a run like we are. All of a sudden it doesn’t look cohesive and sometimes you get opened up.

“When does the pressure get too much for me? I keep doing the job and trying to get results. I will continue until anybody tells me different.

“All I have had is support. I think they – more than anybody – want me to be a success.

“Until anybody tells me different, I will be preparing for the Fulham game on Wednesday.”

Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo had joined supporters bussed down the M4 to Swansea and social media posts from the journey suggested that he had questioned McCarthy’s future.

Choo had supposedly asked fans for “new manager applications” and did not deny the remark when asked by a reporter about it before the game.

But Choo claimed the comment was made “in jest” and McCarthy said he did not wish to respond to it.

“I don’t have any reaction to it,” McCarthy said. “I can’t imagine that Ken Choo would say that, actually, to people.

“And if he did, I think it would be said to me and nobody else. So no, I wouldn’t react to that.

“Until Ken tells me he said it, it doesn’t make a difference to me.”

Swansea boss Russell Martin felt it was the best display from his side since he was appointed in August.

“It was an incredible performance. The guys have handled the occasion brilliantly,” Martin said.

“I feel like we’ve been really dominant in games and not quite created enough or, when we have, not quite had the composure and poise to finish it off.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We spoke before the game about weathering the storm early on while Cardiff have intensity, energy and aggression.

“After that, I thought we controlled the match in a really good way.”

Paterson celebrated the first goal with a ‘swim away’ celebration, a gesture-baiting reference Swansea fans use to their Cardiff counterparts following a conflict between them on the city’s beach many years ago.

Martin joined in the ‘swim away’ celebrations at the final whistle and said: “I got carried away. Why not?

“I got told to do it by someone and I understand the story a little bit.

“You have to be willing to accept that if you’re singing a certain relative of mine is something in the game.”

Asked if he would repeat the gesture again, Martin said: “You’ll have to wait and see if we go and win at their place next time around. Probably not.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie