Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 26 May 2022
Advertisement

Rory McIlroy to miss this year's Irish Open

The Ulsterman finished eighth at last week’s PGA Championship in Southern Hills.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 May 2022, 12:20 PM
46 minutes ago 1,092 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5774719
McIlroy's reaction to a missed putt on Sunday.
Image: Matt York
McIlroy's reaction to a missed putt on Sunday.
McIlroy's reaction to a missed putt on Sunday.
Image: Matt York

Updated 31 minutes ago

RORY MCILROY HAS confirmed he will miss this year’s Horizon Irish Open.

The Ulsterman has lined up a schedule that includes appearances at the Memorial, the RBC Canadian Open, the Travelers and the US Open. His next outing in Ireland will not be at the Irish Open but at the JP McManus Pro-Am.

Meanwhile, McIlroy has admitted he has regrets over his failure to win last week’s US PGA title and increase his number of Majors from four to five.

The Ulsterman has failed to win a Major since 2014 despite consistently challenging for titles, posting 15 top-ten finishes since his previous success at the 2014 PGA.

Twice a runner up – at the 2018 British Open and this year’s Masters – Sunday’s eighth placed finish is actually his most disappointing day yet as he could, indeed should, have finished a lot higher.

“Regrets? Yeah I regret I didn’t take advantage of the benign conditions on Friday afternoon,” McIlroy told The Irish Independent.

“I regret the big numbers I made on the par threes on Saturday. The fact that I just needed to play the last 13 holes in one-under par to make a play-off on Sunday, and I didn’t.

“So, yeah, I definitely feel like it was one that got away. But, again, I have to take the positives – and the fact that eighth place in a Major is absolutely the worst I feel I could’ve finished last week.”

McIlroy’s form has often depended on his love/hate relationship with his putter. Across last week he excelled in spurts while falling shy on the par-3s especially.

But he believes that if he can correct the errors in his game, that success will soon follow.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“The first two Majors of last year, I missed the cut at Augusta and I finished like 50th at the PGA.

“I just have to stay as patient as possible. I know that if I keep playing the golf that I’m playing the chances are going to present themselves and I’m going to give myself a few more chances this year, not just to win Majors but to win golf tournaments in general.

“There’s a lot to be positive about where my golf game is now compared to where it was last year, it’s miles ahead of that. I feel like the consistency is back in my golf game that really hasn’t been there.

“I feel like this year is very similar to 2019, when I had one of my best years ever and won four times, and I was PGA Tour Player of the Year.”

  • Rory McIlroy was promoting the new GolfNow Compete App.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie