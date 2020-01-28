This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I would like him to stay' - Man United target's future remains uncertain

Bruno Fernandes continues to dominate headlines after he featured for his club on Monday amid transfer links.

By The42 Team Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 9:55 AM
Bruno Fernandes (file pic).
Image: AFP via Getty Images
Bruno Fernandes (file pic).
Bruno Fernandes (file pic).
Image: AFP via Getty Images

SPORTING CP head coach Silas could not confirm if Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes played his last match for the Portuguese club on Monday.

Linked to United this month and during the previous transfer window, Fernandes remains in Lisbon despite the ongoing speculation and captained Sporting in their 1-0 win over Maritimo.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for several months with talks heating up regarding a January move.

With United and Sporting still reportedly trying to negotiate a deal before the window shuts, Silas was once again asked about the future of star skipper Fernandes.

The manager, though, was unable to give a definitive answer as the saga looks set to continue on through the final days of the January transfer window.

“I can’t confirm it [if Fernandes made his last appearance against Maritimo], I would like him to stay,” Silas told reporters post-match.

“Right now I don’t know if he will stay or not, but I would like to count on him at least until the end of the season.

“Bruno Fernandes is a different player, he sees things that no one sees. Being further back and seeing these movements, the defence begins to decline.

Any team that had Bruno Fernandes in Portugal would suffer if they lost him. If so we will have to look for solutions.”

Fernandes, linked to Tottenham and Real Madrid previously, has scored 15 goals in all competitions for Sporting this season.

The 25-year-old midfielder netted 31 goals last term, including 20 in Primeira Liga.

Prior to his breakthrough with Sporting CP, the Portuguese star featured in Serie A for the likes of Udinese and Sampdoria, spending three seasons with the former.

He scored 11 goals in 95 total appearances for Udinese while adding five goals during his loan season with Sampdoria.

Man United currently sit fifth in the Premier League with their next Premier League match coming on Saturday.

Prior to that, the Red Devils, who are fresh off a 6-0 FA Cup demolition of Tranmere Rovers, will face rivals Manchester City on Wednesday in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

