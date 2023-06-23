Iain Henderson signs two-year contract extension with IRFU and Ulster

IAIN HENDERSON HAS signed a two-year extension to his IRFU central contract which will see him remain with Ulster until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The lock’s future had been the source of recent speculation but Ulster skipper Henderson, 31, will both remain with his native province and remain available for Ireland for the next two seasons.

Henderson, who is part of Andy Farrell’s leadership group, earned the first of his 72 Ireland caps against South Africa in 2012 and has been a part of four Six Nations-winning campaigns.

The Craigavon man has made 139 appearances for Ulster since his first provincial cap, which also came in 2012.

“I am delighted to sign with the IRFU and Ulster for another two seasons and look forward to continuing my journey in Ireland,” Henderson said. “It is an incredible honour pulling on my provincial and international colours and I believe that there is more to come as we look to build in the months ahead.”

IRFU performance director David Nucifora added: “Iain has developed into an important leader within both the Ireland and Ulster environments and we are delighted to have ensured that he continues his career in Ireland. I have no doubt that he will continue to add positively to both environments in the months and years to come.”