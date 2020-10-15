BE PART OF THE TEAM

Three-week ban rules Iain Henderson out of Six Nations restart

The Ulster lock will be free to play against Wales on 13 November.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 2:31 PM
22 minutes ago 394 Views No Comments
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRELAND AND ULSTER lock Iain Henderson has been give a three-week ban after picking up a red card in the weekend Pro14 win over Ospreys.

Referee Mike Adamson gave the second row his marching orders in the 75th minute after viewing footage of Henderson’s shoulder making impact with the jaw of Dan Evans.

Cited under Law 9.20, Henderson was today issued a six-week ban that was halved due to his previous clean disciplinary record and remorse shown during the hearing.

The Ulster captain will be suspended for Ireland’s remaining fixtures in the resumed Six Nations (against Italy and France). However, free to play again after 9 November, he will be available to Andy Farrell in time for the November 13 clash against Wales.

