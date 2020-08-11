Hip surgery to keep Iain Henderson out beyond Ulster's Champions Cup quarter

ULSTER HAVE BEEN dealt a massive blow ahead of the restarted rugby season with news that Iain Henderson will be out for at least eight weeks.

The powerful second row underwent surgery on his hip and the northern province expect him to be sidelined for 8-10 weeks.

Such a timeline would keep Henderson out of not only the business end of the Pro14 season, which begins next weekend, but also the Heineken Champions Cup, in which Ulster travel to take on Toulouse in the quarter-final on 20 September.

Like his fellow Ireland second row James Ryan, Henderson’s recovery timeline would put him in contention for Ireland’s resumed Six Nations and a hectic November schedule.

Also set to put his hip under the knife is prop Andy Warwick with his surgery set for next week.

Will Addison is also marked as a doubt ahead of Ulster’s return to action against Connacht on Sunday week as he rehabs a back injury.

Angus Curtis continues to work his way back from a horror knee injury, but Matt Faddes, Sam Carter (both shoulder), Matty Rea and Greg Jones (both ankle) are returning to full training after recovering from their own surgeries.