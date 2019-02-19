Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys

IAIN HENDERSON HAS escaped a suspension having been cited for an incident during last Friday’s Pro14 clash between Ulster and Ospreys.

It was announced yesterday that Henderson had been cited for a dangerous clearout in the 15th minute of last Friday’s win against the Welsh side, in which he appeared to neckroll Ospreys’ Sam Cross.

🏉 BIG CALL in that first half!



Iain Henderson got away with just a penalty for this dangerous neck roll 😬



HT: OSP 0-0 ULS#GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/BrDUaOph2M — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 15, 2019

Following a hearing today in Edinburgh – which Henderson followed via video link – it was ruled that the incident warranted a yellow card, rather than a red. It was therefore decided that Henderson shouldn’t serve a suspension, and will be free to play for Ireland against Italy in the Six Nations this weekend.

Henderson is part of the Irish party travelling to Rome, having missed the opening two rounds of the championship through injury.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: