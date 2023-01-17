Advertisement
Tuesday 17 January 2023
James Crombie/INPHO Henderson leaves the pitch injured last weekend.
# Injury blow
Ulster without Luke Marshall and Iain Henderson for must-win game with Sale Sharks
Pair were injured during narrow loss to La Rochelle last weekend.
1 hour ago

ULSTER WILL BE without Luke Marshall and Iain Henderson for Saturday’s must-win Champions Cup fixture tie against Sale Sharks. 

Second-row forward Henderson suffered a concussion during last Saturday’s 7-3 loss away to La Rochelle. Marshall, the centre, sustained a chest injury in the same game. 

The province have confirmed in a statement that neither will be available for selection for this Saturday’s game at Kingspan Stadium (8pm). 

Jake Flannery is also currently unavailable for selection having sustained a hamstring injury during training last week.

Out-half Billy Burns suffered a calf injury during the pre-match warm-up in La Rochelle. His fitness for selection this week will be “monitored through the coming week,” Ulster said.

Author
The42 Team
