Ulster without Luke Marshall and Iain Henderson for must-win game with Sale Sharks

ULSTER WILL BE without Luke Marshall and Iain Henderson for Saturday’s must-win Champions Cup fixture tie against Sale Sharks.

Second-row forward Henderson suffered a concussion during last Saturday’s 7-3 loss away to La Rochelle. Marshall, the centre, sustained a chest injury in the same game.

The province have confirmed in a statement that neither will be available for selection for this Saturday’s game at Kingspan Stadium (8pm).

Jake Flannery is also currently unavailable for selection having sustained a hamstring injury during training last week.

Out-half Billy Burns suffered a calf injury during the pre-match warm-up in La Rochelle. His fitness for selection this week will be “monitored through the coming week,” Ulster said.

