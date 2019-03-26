This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 26 March, 2019
Henderson 'day-to-day', but Ulster confident Cave can face Leinster

The lock is being managed on his return from a knee injury.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 12:54 PM
23 minutes ago 547 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4561461
Iain Henderson has endured an injury-plagued season.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Iain Henderson has endured an injury-plagued season.
Iain Henderson has endured an injury-plagued season.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

STAR SECOND ROW Iain Henderson is an injury concern for Ulster ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final away to Leinster (kick-off 17.45).

The Ireland and Lions lock took a limited part in training at Kingspan Stadium today as he is managing a knee injury sustained in Ireland’s win over France.

“It’s a day-by-day thing with him to be honest,” says backs coach Dwayne Peel, “the call will be made on him later on in the week.”

There is a positive noise around the availability of Darren Cave after a knock to the ribs. The veteran looks set to be the solution to Dan McFarland’s crisis at 13 with Will Addison, Louis Ludik and James Hume all out.

“Hopefully he’ll be okay, Cavey,” added Peel. “We’ve got a few injuries with Will being out as well, but hopefully the other boys in the squad will step up.

“What we’ve done this year is bleed in a lot of young kids and we back them 100%.”

Prop Marty Moore is following return to play protocols following a concussion in the win over Southern Kings, but Ulster are hoping he will be fit to face his native province.

