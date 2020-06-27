This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Northern Ireland name former Sligo Rovers boss as Michael O'Neill's replacement

Ian Baraclough takes the reins.

By AFP Saturday 27 Jun 2020, 7:29 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5135130
Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough.
Image: Tim Goode
Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough.
Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough.
Image: Tim Goode

IAN BARACLOUGH HAS been named as the new manager of Northern Ireland after being promoted from his Under-21 role.

Former Scunthorpe, Motherwell and Sligo Rovers boss Baraclough, who succeeds Michael O’Neill, is only the second Englishman to take charge of Northern Ireland. 

O’Neill had been combining club and country roles after being named Stoke manager in November.

But he stepped down from his Northern Ireland post in April after a Euro 2020 qualifying play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina, originally scheduled for March, was delayed until October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Baraclough’s first match in charge will be away to Romania on September 4, the first match of their Nations League campaign.

His first home fixture as manager at Belfast’s Windsor Park will come three days later against Norway.

