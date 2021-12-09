Captain Ian Bermingham signs on for 13th season at St Pat's

IAN BERMINGHAM HAS renewed his contract with St Patrick’s Athletic for another year, extending his stint with the club to a 13th season.

Bermingham – who captained Pat’s to the FAI Cup last month – has made more appearances for the Inchicore club than any other player.

“It’s great to be back for another season, we had a brilliant 2021, winning the FAI Cup and finishing second in the league, and we’re looking to build on that in 2022″, said Bermingham.

“I’m very proud to be going into my 13th year at the club, I’ve really enjoyed it so far, the supporters and everyone have been a brilliant support to me, it really is a special club and I’m looking forward to another season as a Saint.”

“We are delighted to have Ian on board with us”, said manager Alan Matthews. “His leadership, professionalism and consistency of performance were one of the main drivers in the club having a successful 2021. With a squad of some excellent young players, Ian is the perfect role model for them to learn from, and we look forward to building on what we achieved this year in the season ahead.”

Elsewhere, Cork City have signed Ruairi Keating from Galway United.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Keating scored nine goals for Galway in last year’s First Division. “I am delighted to be here, it is a great opportunity”, said Keating. “Obviously, last year, I was in this league as well with Galway, and I saw how well Cork City did and what Colin [Healy] is trying to build here. That is exactly what I am after and I just cannot wait to get going.”

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Niamh Briggs, and Murray Kinsella discuss a massive weekend of Champions Cup rugby for the four Irish provinces.