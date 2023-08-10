Ian Burke's Galway blow as he takes year out to study in France

IAN BURKE WILL not be available for Galway’s senior footballers during the 2024 season.

The former All-Star, who played in his county’s six championship games this year, confirmed to the Irish Examiner that he would be studying in France over the next 12 months.

Burke has accepted a place at INSEAD, the renowned business school in Fontainebleau just outside of Paris, and has opted to step away from duties for Galway and his club, Corofin.

“It is an amazing opportunity to accelerate my professional career and allow me to do impactful work wherever in the world that takes me,” Burke told the Examiner.

“It is something I always wanted to do and when I was lucky enough to be accepted, it was an opportunity I could not turn down. At this point of my life, it is a good time to do it. I just said I’d give it a rattle; it finishes up this time next year.”

Burke, who is a four-time All-Ireland club winner, had to make a similar sacrifice previously due to his work in the finance industry.

“It is a big move to go to France with the language and meeting 400 new classmates. It is daunting, but life is for living,” he said.