This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Foster named new All Blacks head coach

New Zealand appoint Ian Foster as he replaces Steve Hansen on a two-year deal.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 7:12 AM
1 hour ago 4,003 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4927011
Ian Foster has taken over New Zealand.
Ian Foster has taken over New Zealand.
Ian Foster has taken over New Zealand.

IAN FOSTER WILL step up from assistant to head coach of the All Blacks, it was confirmed today.

Foster replaces Steve Hansen at the helm of New Zealand on a two-year deal beginning in 2020, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) announced.

The 54-year-old has been an All Blacks assistant coach since 2012.

“The NZR board has today ratified Ian Foster as the new head coach of the All Blacks from 2020,” NZR chairman Brent Impey said in a statement.

“He brings world-class international experience to the role, an incredibly strong coaching team, and we think he’ll do an outstanding job.

“The interview process was extensive and really difficult, which reflects the very strong applications from both candidates.”

Foster was delighted to take the job, with Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson having also been interviewed.

“I feel truly privileged and honoured to be given this opportunity and I can’t wait to lead the team into the next chapter of what is a remarkable legacy,” he said.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved in the All Blacks over the last eight years and I’m excited and energised by a new coaching team who will join me.

“It’s incredibly humbling to be appointed to the job and I have a strong desire to serve the jersey well and represent New Zealand to the best of my ability.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie