Ian Garry out of UFC 296 due to pneumonia

IAN GARRY is out of UFC 296 due to pneumonia, it has been announced.

The undefeated Dubliner – 6-0 in the UFC, 13-0 for his MMA career — was due to face former training partner Vicente Luque in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

But UFC President and CEO Dana White confirmed the withdrawal overnight.

“Alright guys, I know it’s out there, there’s some speculation that Ian Garry and Vicente Luque is off – it is true,” White said in a video posted on Twitter.

“Ian Garry started with the flu that turned into pneumonia.

“So that fight is off and is not happening, it is true.”

Garry, 26, was due to speak with reporters at UFC 296 media day on Wednesday, but he did not attend.



“I have pneumonia,” he later told MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

“They tried everything to help me. In the end, UFC doctor said there’s no chance I can fight. The UFC doctor made the call.

“This annoys me more than anyone. I want to fight. It’s my favorite thing to do.”