Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Ian Garry celebrating his latest win over Neil Magny in August.
Irish Eye

Ian Garry out of UFC 296 due to pneumonia

Dana White has confirmed the withdrawal.
0
285
37 minutes ago

IAN GARRY is out of UFC 296 due to pneumonia, it has been announced.

The undefeated Dubliner – 6-0 in the UFC, 13-0 for his MMA career — was due to face former training partner Vicente Luque in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

But UFC President and CEO Dana White confirmed the withdrawal overnight.

“Alright guys, I know it’s out there, there’s some speculation that Ian Garry and Vicente Luque is off – it is true,” White said in a video posted on Twitter.

“Ian Garry started with the flu that turned into pneumonia.

“So that fight is off and is not happening, it is true.”

Garry, 26, was due to speak with reporters at UFC 296 media day on Wednesday, but he did not attend. 

“I have pneumonia,” he later told MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

“They tried everything to help me. In the end, UFC doctor said there’s no chance I can fight. The UFC doctor made the call.

“This annoys me more than anyone. I want to fight. It’s my favorite thing to do.”

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     