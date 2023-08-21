Ian Garry wants to bring UFC back to Dublin after latest win

IAN GARRY WANTS to bring UFC back to Dublin.

Garry won at UFC 292 in Boston on Saturday night, taking a unanimous decision over Neil Magny, who was ranked two places above him in the welterweight division — 11th vs 13th.

The 25-year-old Dubliner is now 6-0 in the UFC, and undefeated 13-0 for his career.

In his post-fight interview, he spoke about wanting Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson for his next fight.

“To be the best striker in the world, you’ve gotta beat Wonderboy,” Garry said. “I love Wonderboy, I love everything about him. It’s no malice, it’s out of nothing but respect that I want to fight him because of how good he is and what he’s done his entire career.

“And I’m sick of seeing people wrestle him. I want to give him a striker. Wonderboy, I’ll strike you all day long. Let’s put on a show and have fun. And I believe I am absolutely more than good enough to beat him — and take that title as the best striker the welterweight division has ever seen.

“That’s what I want next, I want him over five rounds.”

He also discussed the prospect of bringing the UFC back to Ireland. It would be the first Dublin card since 2015, one previously announced for August 2020 but scuppered by the pandemic.

“Everything I did today was to prove to the Irish that we’ve got a new star in the top 10 in the world, that I am a superstar. I’m going to go out there and I’m going to earn us a UFC Dublin card.

“I’ve said it to Hunter [Campbell], Sean Shelby, Dana [White]: I am bringing UFC back to Ireland. I’m going to do and and I’m going to put on a show, and when I do, the entire country of Ireland is going to fucking erupt. And MMA is going to change once more.”