Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 7 November 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's Ian Garry makes stunning UFC debut with knock-out win in New York

The Dubliner landed the devastating blow in the last few seconds of the first round.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 7 Nov 2021, 10:01 AM
1 hour ago 2,294 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5594642
Ian Garry pictured ahead of his UFC debut.
Image: Louis Grasse
Ian Garry pictured ahead of his UFC debut.
Ian Garry pictured ahead of his UFC debut.
Image: Louis Grasse

IRELAND’S IAN GARRY marked his UFC debut with a stunning first-round knock-out victory on the preliminary card of UFC 268 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The unbeaten Dubliner defeated Jordan Williams after struggling in the opening few minutes as Williams appeared to get the upper hand in their welterweight bout.

But with just a few seconds remaining in the opening round, a bloodied Garry landed a devastating punch on Williams’ chin to secure the win.

It’s a fantastic result for the 23-year old from Pormarnock, who now takes his fight record to (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) having received got the UFC call after winning the vacant Cage Warriors welterweight championship earlier this summer. 

You can watch the crucial moments where Garry emerged victorious in New York below.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie