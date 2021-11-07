Ireland's Ian Garry makes stunning UFC debut with knock-out win in New York

IRELAND’S IAN GARRY marked his UFC debut with a stunning first-round knock-out victory on the preliminary card of UFC 268 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The unbeaten Dubliner defeated Jordan Williams after struggling in the opening few minutes as Williams appeared to get the upper hand in their welterweight bout.

But with just a few seconds remaining in the opening round, a bloodied Garry landed a devastating punch on Williams’ chin to secure the win.

It’s a fantastic result for the 23-year old from Pormarnock, who now takes his fight record to (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) having received got the UFC call after winning the vacant Cage Warriors welterweight championship earlier this summer.

You can watch the crucial moments where Garry emerged victorious in New York below.

