Maguire and Walsh three off the lead in Las Vegas, Seamus Power hits 71 in Texas

LEONA MAGUIRE AND Lauren Walsh are both three shots off the lead after the opening round of the Aramco Championship in Las Vegas.
The pair both shot two-under par 70 in their opening rounds and are in a tie for 11th, with Miyu Yamashita, Nasa Hataoka and Lauren Coughlin all leading the way after rounds of five-under 67.
Maguire was level par after 10 holes but made ground with birdies on the 2nd, 4th, and 7th, a dropped shot on the 6th the only blemish on her back nine.
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Walsh overcame a poor start that saw her three-over after six holes of her round. Starting her round on the 10th, she dropped shots on the 13th, 14th, and 15th, but produced a terrific fightback from there.
The Kildare native was five-under for the remainder of his round with a birdie on the 16th stabilising her challenge. She caught fire with birdies on the 4th and 5th, before finishing strongly with further birdies on the 7th and the 9th.
Seamus Power (file photo). Alamy Live News.
Alamy Live News.
PGA Tour
Seamus Power stands six shots off the lead after his opening round at the Valero Texas Open. Power is in a tie for 60th after a one-under par 71.
Mark Hubbard leads the way on seven-under, one shot clear of a group of five that includes Tony Finau and Robert MacIntyre on six-under.
Will Zalatoris, Tommy Fleetwood, and Ludvig Aberg are part of the pack of players on five-under.
Power was two-under after eight holes thanks to three birdies in that time frame. He pitched to three feet to tap in at the par-four 10th, bogeyed the long 14th, but bounced back to drain a 27-foot putt on the 15th and sink a five-footer for birdie on the 17th.
From there the Waterford native was in consistent form as he rattled off six straight pars but a bogey on the par-four 6th, where he found the bunker off the tee and another with his approach shot, saw him eventually have to settle for a 71.
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Maguire and Walsh three off the lead in Las Vegas, Seamus Power hits 71 in Texas
LAST UPDATE | 3 Apr
LPGA Tour
LEONA MAGUIRE AND Lauren Walsh are both three shots off the lead after the opening round of the Aramco Championship in Las Vegas.
The pair both shot two-under par 70 in their opening rounds and are in a tie for 11th, with Miyu Yamashita, Nasa Hataoka and Lauren Coughlin all leading the way after rounds of five-under 67.
Maguire was level par after 10 holes but made ground with birdies on the 2nd, 4th, and 7th, a dropped shot on the 6th the only blemish on her back nine.
Walsh overcame a poor start that saw her three-over after six holes of her round. Starting her round on the 10th, she dropped shots on the 13th, 14th, and 15th, but produced a terrific fightback from there.
The Kildare native was five-under for the remainder of his round with a birdie on the 16th stabilising her challenge. She caught fire with birdies on the 4th and 5th, before finishing strongly with further birdies on the 7th and the 9th.
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Seamus Power (file photo). Alamy Live News. Alamy Live News.
PGA Tour
Seamus Power stands six shots off the lead after his opening round at the Valero Texas Open. Power is in a tie for 60th after a one-under par 71.
Mark Hubbard leads the way on seven-under, one shot clear of a group of five that includes Tony Finau and Robert MacIntyre on six-under.
Will Zalatoris, Tommy Fleetwood, and Ludvig Aberg are part of the pack of players on five-under.
Power was two-under after eight holes thanks to three birdies in that time frame. He pitched to three feet to tap in at the par-four 10th, bogeyed the long 14th, but bounced back to drain a 27-foot putt on the 15th and sink a five-footer for birdie on the 17th.
From there the Waterford native was in consistent form as he rattled off six straight pars but a bogey on the par-four 6th, where he found the bunker off the tee and another with his approach shot, saw him eventually have to settle for a 71.
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Golf Las Vegas leona maguire seamus power Texas