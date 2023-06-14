Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Ireland's Ian Machado Garry.
# stiff test
Ireland's Garry to face 8th-ranked contender Neal at UFC 292
The Malahide man will look to break into the welterweight top 10 with a victory over the dangerous American.
270
0
19 minutes ago

IRELAND’S IAN MACHADO Garry will return to the Octagon for a career-altering test against eighth-ranked welterweight Geoff Neal at UFC 292 in Boston.

Dubliner Garry, 12-0 in professional MMA (5-0 in the UFC), produced a career-best display last time out, disposing of Daniel Rodgriguez inside a round. The 25-year-old will step up to the fringes of championship level against Neal (15-5) on 19 August.

American Neal has beaten several vaunted welters including, most recently, Garry’s teammate Vicente Luque whom he stopped in three rounds last August.

In his most recent fight in March, Neal, 32, gave one of the UFC’s leading prospects, Shavkat Rakhmonov, the toughest test of his career before being submitted in the third round.

A win for Malahide man Garry would most likely see him enter the UFC’s top-10 rankings at 175 pounds.

Author
The 42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     