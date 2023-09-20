'I have lived the dream': Ian Madigan announces retirement aged 34 due to injury

FORMER IRELAND OUT-HALF Ian Madigan has announced his retirement from professional rugby due to injury.

“While I have had to retire through injury, this isn’t a sad story, it’s one of amazing memories,” Madigan, 34, wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

The Dubliner’s international CV saw him win 31 senior Ireland caps, including back-to-back Six Nations in 2014 and 2015 before featuring at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, where he started the quarter-final defeat against Argentina.

At club level, he won two European Champions Cup titles with Leinster in 2011 and 2012 — featuring from the bench in both finals — and two Pro12 titles.

“We were blessed with success on the pitch,” Madigan said of his time at the province, “but more importantly a special group of players and staff.

“We pushed each other hard, and were incredibly tight off the field; the rounds of crazy golf, card games, BBQs, there was never a dull moment.

“I naively thought every club would be like you.”

Leinster paid their own tribute to Madigan’s “brilliant career” with the province on Wednesday.

“For eight years, we saw Ian light up the RDS with some dazzling rugby and some great haircuts too!

“The very best of luck in the next chapter. We’ll see you in the RDS again soon.”

After moving on from Leinster in 2016, Madigan’s career included spells in France’s Top 14 with Bordeaux Bègles, and in England’s Championship and Premiership with Bristol Bears.

He returned to Ireland in 2020 when he joined Ulster, but the final seasons of his career were blighted by a succession of injuries which severely limited his playing time.

“The final three years of my career were so enjoyable. I would love to have played more but that’s professional sport.

“The relationships I’ve made with the players and staff in this great club are ones for a lifetime. I am proud to call myself an Ulster man and look forward to living in Belfast for the foreseeable.”

Reflecting on his international career, Madigan said: “Without doubt the highlight of my career was representing our great island of Ireland, in particular at the World Cup in 2015. Those are memories that I will cherish forever.

“Thank you Joe Schmidt for backing me and teaching me how this great game can be played. You are a fantastic coach but what I will always remember is how you treated me as a young man, challenging me to be the best that I could be and always filling me with confidence. Your record in Leinster and Ireland speaks for itself.”

He added: “It is emotional writing this as so many memories come flooding back.

“I look back on my career with no regrets, to have played over 300 professional games in the top leagues in Europe and to be able to represent Ireland – I have lived the dream.”

Madigan also recalled and thanked a huge amount of coaches, teachers, friends and family for their support throughout his career.