This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 14 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ian Madigan coming back to Ireland as Ulster sign up 10 from Bristol

The 30-year-old has committed to a one-year deal at the Kingspan Stadium.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 14 Mar 2020, 3:31 PM
20 minutes ago 1,466 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5046565
File photo: Madigan lines up a kick for Bristol.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
File photo: Madigan lines up a kick for Bristol.
File photo: Madigan lines up a kick for Bristol.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

ULSTER TODAY ANNOUNCED that Ireland international out-half Ian Madigan will join their ranks this summer.

The 30-year-old left Leinster for Bordeaux in 2016 before moving on to join Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears in England, where he has struggled for playing opportunities this season.

A hugely consistent goal-kicker, the 30-cap international has signed a one-year deal with Ulster, where he will reunite with former Leinster team-mates Jordi Murphy, Jack McGrath and Marty Moore.

Along with out-half, where Irish-qualified Billy Burns currently tops the pecking order in Ulster ahead of Bill Johnston, Madigan has proven well able to play at 15 and in the centre.

“Given Ian’s skillset, and the fit it can have with our style of play, I’m confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad both on and off the pitch,” said head coach Dan McFarland.

“He will bring a bank of experience to a group of talented young out-halves.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie