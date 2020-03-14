Ian Madigan coming back to Ireland as Ulster sign up 10 from Bristol

ULSTER TODAY ANNOUNCED that Ireland international out-half Ian Madigan will join their ranks this summer.

The 30-year-old left Leinster for Bordeaux in 2016 before moving on to join Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears in England, where he has struggled for playing opportunities this season.

A hugely consistent goal-kicker, the 30-cap international has signed a one-year deal with Ulster, where he will reunite with former Leinster team-mates Jordi Murphy, Jack McGrath and Marty Moore.

Along with out-half, where Irish-qualified Billy Burns currently tops the pecking order in Ulster ahead of Bill Johnston, Madigan has proven well able to play at 15 and in the centre.

“Given Ian’s skillset, and the fit it can have with our style of play, I’m confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad both on and off the pitch,” said head coach Dan McFarland.

“He will bring a bank of experience to a group of talented young out-halves.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!