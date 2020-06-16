Ian McKinley among 8 players ready for Benetton exit

DUBLIN-BORN ITALIAN international Ian McKinley is one of eight players who will leave Pro14 club Benetton Rugby when the current season comes to an end.

The 30-year-old out-half moved to Italy in 2013 to pursue a career in professional rugby when a devastating eye injury during a Leinster training session forced his initial retirement in 2012.

Benetton, based in northern Italy where the Covid-19 outbreak hit so hard earlier this year, say that, on a case by case basis, some of the released players may feature again for the team if the 2019/20 season resumes.

Dean Budd, Tito Tebaldi and Marco Fuser are also among those headed for the exit door. Alessandro Zanni will retire from the game and to take up a role on the coaching staff.

The full list of players ending their time with Benetton are: Dean Budd, Marco Fuser, Engiel Makelara, Nasi Manu, Ian McKinley, Antonio Rizzi, Tito Tebaldi, Alessandro Zanni,

“Sorry to have to say goodbye like this,” said president Amerino Zatta in a statement, “at the end of a season interrupted due to the difficult situation we are going through, but I wish everyone the best for a future full of satisfactions “