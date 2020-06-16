This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ian McKinley among 8 players ready for Benetton exit

The Italian club may well field some of the players released again if the 2019/20 season is to resume.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 16 Jun 2020, 2:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,872 Views 5 Comments
McKinley on Italy duty against Ireland last year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
McKinley on Italy duty against Ireland last year.
McKinley on Italy duty against Ireland last year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DUBLIN-BORN ITALIAN international Ian McKinley is one of eight players who will leave Pro14 club Benetton Rugby when the current season comes to an end.

The 30-year-old out-half moved to Italy in 2013 to pursue a career in professional rugby when a devastating eye injury during a Leinster training session forced his initial retirement in 2012.

Benetton, based in northern Italy where the Covid-19 outbreak hit so hard earlier this year, say that, on a case by case basis, some of the released players may feature again for the team if the 2019/20 season resumes.

Dean Budd, Tito Tebaldi and Marco Fuser are also among those headed for the exit door. Alessandro Zanni will retire from the game and to take up a role on the coaching staff.

The full list of players ending their time with Benetton are: Dean Budd, Marco Fuser, Engiel Makelara, Nasi Manu, Ian McKinley, Antonio Rizzi, Tito Tebaldi, Alessandro Zanni,

“Sorry to have to say goodbye like this,” said president Amerino Zatta in a statement, “at the end of a season interrupted due to the difficult situation we are going through, but I wish everyone the best for a future full of satisfactions “

