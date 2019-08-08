Centre Zanon wins second start, McKinley on Italy bench for Ireland clash

EXCITING BENETTON CENTRE Marco Zanon will pick up his second international cap for Italy when they begin their World Cup warm-ups against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

The 21-year-old made his Test bow in the Azzurri’s closely fought defeat to France in the final round of the Six Nations and twice came close to scoring a match-turning try before Damian Penaud crossed late to seal a 14-25 win for Les Bleus.

Zanon is one of just three players who started the Six Nations closer to again feature in the starting XV this weekend. The pack is all changed with Dean Budd captaining the side from the second row, where he is joined by Allessandro Zanni.

The back row features Maxime Mbanda, Giovanni Licata a year on from his last Test appearance and Jimmy Tuivaiti who featured off the bench when the Azzurri lost 54-7 to Ireland in Chicago last year.

McKinley on the field during the Six Nations loss to Ireland. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Dublin-born out-half Ian McKinley is among the replacements for Conor O’Shea’s side, deputising Carlo Canna, while fullback Mateo Minozzi is set for a return after lengthy injury.

Zanon is moved from 13 to 12 and is partnered in midfield by Tomasso Benvenuti with Angelo Esposito and Edoardo Padovani – the two other common starters with the side who ran France close – joined in the back three by Giulio Bisegni.

Italy (RWC 2019 warm-up v Ireland)

15. Edoardo Padovani

14. Angelo Esposito

13. Tomasso Benvenuti

12. Marco Zanon

11. Giulio Besigni

10. Carlo Canna

9. Giuglielmo Palazzani

1. Nicola Quaglio

2. Olivero Fabiani

3. Marco Riccioni

4. Allessandro Zanni

5. Dean Budd (Capt.)

6. Giovanni Licata

7. Maxime Mbanda

8. Jimmy Tuivaiti

Replacements:

16. Federico Zani

17. Andrea Lovotti

18. Simone Ferrari

19. Marco Lazzardni

20. Renato Giammarioli

21. Calum Bradley

22. Ian McKinley

23. Mateo Minozzi