Shelbourne announce surprise departure of manager Ian Morris

SHELBOURNE HAVE ANNOUNCED that manager Ian Morris will step down following the conclusion of their successful First Division season on Friday.

Morris took charge of Shels in the First Division in 2019 and led them to promotion, but the club were instantly relegated from the Premier Division, losing the promotion/relegation play-off to Longford Town. Morris stayed at the helm this year, and once again delivered the league title and promotion.

Ahead of Friday’s final league game against UCD, the club have announced Morris won’t be in charge for next year’s return to the top flight.

“It is with great regret that we announce that Shelboure FC Men’s First Team Manager, Ian Morris, has decided to step down with effect from the end of this season”, said chairman Andrew Doyle.

“Ian Morris is and will always be a Shelbourne Legend. His record as manager speaks for itself. From a standing start three years ago, with no prior management experience, Ian has won two titles in three seasons and has had an extraordinary win record of 67% in all competitive matches.

“Ian’s professionalism, people skills, commitment, work ethic and integrity are of the highest calibre. Ian will always be welcome back at Tolka Park. I know I speak for everyone at the club when I wish Ian the very best in the future and continued success in the game (except of course against us!)

“Our final game of the season at Tolka Park this Friday is the ideal opportunity for us all to express our appreciation to Ian and celebrate his achievements, and that is what we will do.”

“It is with a heavy heart but the time has come for the club and myself to part ways”, said Morris.

“I would like to thank Andrew Doyle, Joe Casey, Dave O’Connor and the board of directors for the opportunity to manage this fantastic club. The hard work and effort of the volunteers at the club is absolutely mind blowing, and the club would not function without you.”

“To all my staff and players that have helped me over my tenure, I would like to sincerely thank you all for your hard work and support. A special mention to Mr. Shelbourne himself, Johnny Watson, you are an absolute diamond. Never change!”

“The transformation in attendance from 2018 to now is absolutely amazing. The FANS are the lifeblood of any club, and the Shels fans have been our 12th man. The connection with the players and staff is brilliant, and I hope you keep getting behind them to drive them on.

“Thank you for your support. I’m extremely proud to have managed this great football club.I wish Shelbourne FC and everyone connected with the club continued success in the future.”