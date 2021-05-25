BE PART OF THE TEAM

Former Munster, Leinster and Ulster lock Nagle announces retirement

The 32-year-old has most recently been on the books at Zebre.

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 May 2021, 12:28 PM
46 minutes ago
The Cork native has been with Zebre since 2019.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

IRISH LOCK IAN Nagle has announced his retirement from professional rugby this morning. 

The Cork native had spells with Munster, Newcastle (loan), London Irish, Leinster and Ulster (loan) over more than a decade in the game. 

32-year-old Nagle has most recently been at Zebre, since joining the Italian side in 2019. 

The second row also represented Ireland with the U20s, the Ireland Wolfhounds and Emerging Ireland. 

“Finished up with my last season of rugby,” Nagle tweeted. “I feel very lucky to have worked and played alongside so many good people over the years.

To everyone who supported me and wished me well – thank you!”

The42 Team

