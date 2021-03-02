Liverpool and Scotland great Ian St John dies aged 82 following illness

FORMER LIVERPOOL AND Scotland striker Ian St John has died at the age of 82.

St John made 425 appearances for the Reds and scored 118 goals as a key member of Bill Shankly’s famous side of the 1960s.

The Merseyside club said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of a true Anfield legend, Ian St John.

“The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ian’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time. Rest in peace, Ian St John 1938-2021.”

