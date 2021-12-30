Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 30 December 2021
Advertisement

Africa Cup of Nations coverage 'completely tinged with racism' - Wright

The tournament gets underway in Cameroon on 9 January.

By Press Association Thursday 30 Dec 2021, 7:53 PM
42 minutes ago 4,417 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5643288
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts

FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER Ian Wright has hit out at the disrespect “tinged with racism” which he feels is shown by some to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Wright’s comments came as players who have been selected by their countries for the tournament in Cameroon, which gets underway on 9 January, prepare to meet up with their international team-mates during busy programmes in Europe’s domestic leagues and with Covid-19 making an impact on fixture schedules.

In a video posted on his official Instagram account, the former Crystal Palace and Arsenal striker said: “I’ve just got a little something off my chest. I’ve got to ask some people out there, is there ever a tournament more disrespected than the Africa Cup of Nations?

“There’s no greater honour, none, as a sportsperson than representing your country. The coverage is completely tinged with racism, completely tinged.

“We played our Euros across 10 countries in the middle of a pandemic and there’s no issue, no issue at all. But Cameroon, a single country hosting a tournament, is a problem?

“You’re getting players being asked if they will be honouring the call-ups for their national teams, if they will be ‘honouring’. Imagine if that was an English player representing the Three Lions?

“Have you ever heard anybody asking an English player will they be ‘honouring’ a call-up? Can you imagine the furore?

“Loads of the best players in Europe right now are African and if we love them at club level, why can’t we love them at international level like their counterparts from across the globe? Why can’t we?

“Why is this tournament constantly getting so much flak?”

Wright received the backing of former Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker Samuel Eto’o, the current president of the Cameroon Football Federation.

Eto’o tweeted: “Respect @IanWright0. There’s no greater honour for a sportsperson than representing your country. The Africa Cup of Nations is a celebration of African pride, and next week’s AFCON will once more prove the undeniable greatness of African players.”

Palace boss Patrick Vieira had earlier issued a similar call for respect for the tournament, a message reiterated by Ajax’s Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller, who admitted his regret at having to choose between club and country.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Haller told De Telegraaf: “I hate having to choose between my country and my club. That’s really s***.”

Wright added: “I’ve got to say shout-out to the countries that have qualified, the players – like Sebastien Haller – who have taken a stand against the media backlash, plus Patrick Vieira coming out and speaking about this.

“This is again why it’s important that you do have a black manager who can let people understand where his roots are and how important this tournament is for African people. This shaming has gone on for too long.

“I just want to wish Cameroon all the success in hosting this tournament and, like I say, to the players, all the very, very best to you and the fans.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie