This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 31 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gheorghe Hagi's son joins Rangers on loan

The 21-year-old Ianis will be with Steven Gerrard’s side until the end of the season.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 31 Jan 2020, 2:53 PM
34 minutes ago 894 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4987832
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard alongside his latest signing.
Image: Rangers Football Club Twitter.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard alongside his latest signing.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard alongside his latest signing.
Image: Rangers Football Club Twitter.

RANGERS HAVE SNAPPED up Ianis Hagi on loan from Belgian side Genk until the end of the season.

Son of Romanian great Gheorghe, the 21-year-old’s move is subject to international clearance, with the Light Blues having an exclusive option to buy.

Hagi comes into Steven Gerrard’s charges after making 19 appearances for Genk, who he joined last year. He also featured in five Champions League group stage games against Liverpool, Salzburg and Napoli.

“It is a great honour to play at such a huge club with a lot of history and I am looking forward to meeting everyone in the club and I can’t wait for the first training session,” Hagi told RangersTV.

“Being in such a huge club and having this mentality of winning every game made me take this decision and I am really happy.”

Hagi played under his father Gheorghe at Viitorul Constanta in Romania, where he scored 10 league goals before making the switch to Genk.

He also impressed at last summer’s Euro under-21 Championships in Italy where he netted twice as Romania reached the semi-finals of the competition. 

“We are delighted to be able to add Ianis to the squad of players for the second half of the season,” Gerrard said of Rangers’ new arrival.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie