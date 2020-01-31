Gheorghe Hagi's son joins Rangers on loan

RANGERS HAVE SNAPPED up Ianis Hagi on loan from Belgian side Genk until the end of the season.

Son of Romanian great Gheorghe, the 21-year-old’s move is subject to international clearance, with the Light Blues having an exclusive option to buy.

Hagi comes into Steven Gerrard’s charges after making 19 appearances for Genk, who he joined last year. He also featured in five Champions League group stage games against Liverpool, Salzburg and Napoli.

“It is a great honour to play at such a huge club with a lot of history and I am looking forward to meeting everyone in the club and I can’t wait for the first training session,” Hagi told RangersTV.

⚡️ H A G I I S H E R E ⚡️ — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 31, 2020

“Being in such a huge club and having this mentality of winning every game made me take this decision and I am really happy.”

Hagi played under his father Gheorghe at Viitorul Constanta in Romania, where he scored 10 league goals before making the switch to Genk.

He also impressed at last summer’s Euro under-21 Championships in Italy where he netted twice as Romania reached the semi-finals of the competition.

“We are delighted to be able to add Ianis to the squad of players for the second half of the season,” Gerrard said of Rangers’ new arrival.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!