This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 26 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-France captain Ibañez to be les Bleus manager after World Cup

The 98-times capped hooker has been lined up by Bernard Laporte.

By AFP Friday 26 Apr 2019, 11:36 AM
1 hour ago 1,517 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4607863

FORMER HOOKER AND CAPTAIN Raphaël Ibañez has been appointed manager of France following the 2019 World Cup, he told AFP on Friday.

Ibañez said he had been offered the post of manager by Bernard Laporte, president of the French Rugby Federation, “and I said yes to the job of manager.”

Raphael Ibanez Ibañez in action against Ireland in 2001. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

It is expected that Fabien Galthié will take over as France head coach following this year’s World Cup, where current boss Jacques Brunel will guide les Bleus.

The presence of former team-mate Ibañezez would likely be of great support to Galthié if he is confirmed as the next France head coach. 

Ibañez and Galthié have worked together as pundits on French television in recent years, having helped les Bleus to Grand Slams on the pitch alongside each other in 1998 and 2002.

Both captained France during their playing days, with Ibañez winning 98 caps and Galthié amassing 64.

Ibañez - who also played for Saracens and Wasps – moved into coaching with Bordeaux in 2012 and brought Champions Cup rugby to the club, but departed at the end of the 2016/17 season.

He has since been working in television and is set for a coaching stint in New Zealand with Heartland Championship side Thames Valley in the coming months, before returning to France to take over as manager.

- © AFP 2019

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to get stuck into last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-finals.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie