Monday 6 January, 2020
Ibrahimovic can't inspire AC Milan to win on return

The Swedish striker appeared off the bench amid a stalemate with struggling Sampdoria today.

By The42 Team Monday 6 Jan 2020, 4:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,409 Views No Comments
Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC was unable to make a winning return to Milan as the Rossoneri were held to a 0-0 draw by Sampdoria at San Siro on Monday.

Veteran striker Ibrahimovic rejoined Milan on a free transfer at the start of the window and made his first appearance as a second-half substitute.

Despite his introduction it was Samp who looked more dangerous and Stefano Pioli had goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and the profligacy of Manolo Gabbiadini to thank for things remaining level.

Milan, who lost 5-0 to Atalanta in their last game before the mid-season break, were unable to find a winner in the closing stages and remain 12th due to Hellas Verona’s 2-0 win over SPAL on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic received a warm welcome at the warm-ups but the low-key action on the pitch during the early exchanges stood in stark contrast to the excitement and anticipation around his return.

Milan finally threatened in the 23rd minute, but Giacomo Bonaventura’s volley from the edge of the box was blocked by Omar Colley.

Theo Hernandez clipped the crossbar with a curling cross from the left and on the stroke of half-time Jakub Jankto – a 42nd-minute substitute for Fabio Depaoli, who went off 12 minutes after replacing Gaston Ramirez — had a goal correctly ruled out for offside.

Donnarumma stopped Gabbiadini putting Samp ahead early in the second half, though a clearance from Hernandez ensured the ricochet did not drop into the net.

Ibrahimovic was introduced to a great roar in the 55th minute but it was the visitors who continued to look more threatening, Donnarumma rushing off his line to keep out Gabbiadini before Davide Calabria’s block denied Ronaldo Vieira on the follow-up.

Gabbiadini lost his composure after rounding an out-of-position Donnarumma before the hour mark, with Ibrahimovic mustering a couple of headers as he made himself a nuisance in the box.

Substitute Rafael Leao wasted a glorious chance to take all three points in the 71st minute, leaving Milan without a win in three Serie A matches.

