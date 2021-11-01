Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 1 November 2021
Ibrahimovic tells Mbappe to 'taste blood, walk on fire'

The France star is already a World Cup winner and plays alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain.

By AFP Monday 1 Nov 2021
1 hour ago 2,196 Views 2 Comments
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC used the platform of Halloween to tell French superstar striker Kylian Mbappe that he needs to “taste blood” if he is truly to become a football legend.

Mbappe is already a World Cup winner and plays alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Ibrahimovic, still playing at 40 with AC Milan, accused 22-year-old Mbappe of being in a “comfort zone” at the French club.

“I love Mbappe, but what he is doing is not enough. He is too comfortable, he is in his ‘zone’,” the Swedish player told French TV programme, Telefoot, on Sunday.

“He needs to walk on fire and if he walks on fire, he will be even better,” added Ibrahimovic, who played at PSG from 2012-2016.

“Imagine how strong he could get if he hurt himself. He has to taste the taste of blood. Surround yourself with those who tell you that you are not good enough and that you have to get better, and you will get better.”

Mbappe has scored five Ligue 1 goals so far this season as PSG threaten to run away with the title.

However, he endured a difficult summer, missing the penalty which knocked world champions France out of Euro 2020 at the last-16 stage and then being at the centre of a transfer saga which saw his desired move to Real Madrid denied by PSG.

AFP

