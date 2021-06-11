BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Friday 11 June 2021
Advertisement

Second-half fightback comes too late, as Ireland suffer defeat in Iceland

Heather Payne and Amber Barrett were both on target for Vera Pauw’s side.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Jun 2021, 8:27 PM
22 minutes ago 837 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5464680
Iceland’s Agla Maria Albertsdottir celebrates after scoring a goal.
Image: Eggert Johannesson/INPHO
Iceland’s Agla Maria Albertsdottir celebrates after scoring a goal.
Iceland’s Agla Maria Albertsdottir celebrates after scoring a goal.
Image: Eggert Johannesson/INPHO

A POOR first-half showing ultimately proved costly, as Ireland suffered a disappointing 3-2 friendly defeat away to Iceland.

Vera Pauw’s side found themselves 3-0 down at half-time, as the hosts made their dominance count and capitalised on some inept defending in the opening 45.

Ireland were much better after the break, and Heather Payne got them off the mark in the 49th minute.

Amber Barrett then added a second with a fine finish in second-half stoppage time, but it was too little too late for her team.

More to follow

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie