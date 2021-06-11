Second-half fightback comes too late, as Ireland suffer defeat in Iceland

A POOR first-half showing ultimately proved costly, as Ireland suffered a disappointing 3-2 friendly defeat away to Iceland.

Vera Pauw’s side found themselves 3-0 down at half-time, as the hosts made their dominance count and capitalised on some inept defending in the opening 45.

Ireland were much better after the break, and Heather Payne got them off the mark in the 49th minute.

Amber Barrett then added a second with a fine finish in second-half stoppage time, but it was too little too late for her team.

