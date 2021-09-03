Icelandic football star suspended by club over alleged sex assault

KOLBEINN SIGTHORSSON, Iceland’s joint leading scorer of all time, has been suspended by his Swedish club Goteborg after being named by Icelandic media as the accused in a sexual assault in 2017.

The 31-year-old stalwart of the national team, who scored in Iceland’s famous 2-1 victory over England in the last 16 at Euro 2016, had already been sent home from the national squad currently playing in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Goteborg supporters had put up banners at the club’s training ground this week demanding that Sigthorsson — who they bought from rivals AIK Stockholm in the close season — be expelled from the squad.

“Due to recent developments, Kolbeinn Sigthorsson will not take part until further notice at training sessions, matches or any other A team activities,” the club said in a statement.

“An internal enquiry is presently ongoing to determine Kolbeinn’s future at the club.”

The accusations came to light last Friday.

Thorhildur Gyda Arnarsdottir, 25, told Icelandic TV station RUV she had made a formal complaint of sexual assault and harassment by a member of the national team at a night club in Reykjavik in September 2017.

The player in question had come to a financial agreement with her to bring an end to the matter.

However, Icelandic media named Sigthorsson as the player involved and on Wednesday he issued a statement saying he had not committed the offences but he “regretted his behaviour at that time of his life.”

“I repented, assumed my responsibilities and I was ready to reconcile myself with her.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“She demanded an apology and financial compensation, which I accepted.”

His case has had serious ramifications for the Icelandic federation.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Bolton defender Gudni Bergsson resigned as federation president on Sunday followed by the entire executive board a day later.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.