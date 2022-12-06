Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 6 December 2022
Advertisement

'If it was up to me I would stay all my life' - Enrique

The Spain boss fielded questions about his future in the aftermath of their shock World Cup loss.

1 hour ago 3,440 Views 2 Comments
Luis Enrique pictured after Spain lose the penalty shootout.
Luis Enrique pictured after Spain lose the penalty shootout.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LUIS ENRIQUE wants to stay on as Spain coach but said his future was not yet decided after Morocco knocked La Roja out in the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday.

The manager, who led Spain to the Euro 2020 semi-finals, saw his side beaten 3-0 on penalties after a 0-0 draw with the North African side over 120 minutes.

“I can’t say, because I don’t know,” Luis Enrique told a press conference when asked about his future.

“The national team has time. I am very happy with the Spanish FA, the president and with (the sporting director).

“If it was up to me I would stay all my life, but that is not the case.

“I have to think calmly what is the best for me and for the national team. All situations will have an influence.”

The coach was first appointed in 2018 after Spain were eliminated in the last 16 of the Russia World Cup by the hosts.

He stepped away for a short period in 2019 because his late daughter had been diagnosed with bone cancer, before returning and guiding Spain to a strong finish at the Euros last year, where Italy beat them on penalties.

Luis Enrique’s side missed all three spot-kicks against Morocco, with Pablo Sarabia hitting the post, while Yassine Bounou saved Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets’s efforts.

“I chose the takers, I thought they were the best on the pitch,” said Luis Enrique.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

“I chose the first three and I would do it again. (If I could change something) I would take Bounou away and put another goalkeeper there.

“(Penalties) are not a lottery for me. You have to control yourself, to know how to control it. I would choose the same players again.”

For the latest news coverage on the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, see here >

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie