Saturday 1 February, 2020
Man United sign former Watford striker Ighalo on loan from Chinese Super League club

United are bringing in the 30-year-old on loan from Shanghai Shenhua as cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.

By The42 Team Friday 31 Jan 2020, 11:18 PM
4,255 Views 35 Comments
Odion Ighalo has signed for Man United on loan.
MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE clinched a surprise move for former Watford striker Odion Ighalo, who will move to Old Trafford on loan until the end of the season.

United, who finally signed Bruno Fernandes for a fee of £46.5million (€55m) and a potential further £21.1m (€25m) in add-ons on Thursday, were eager to bring in a striker prior to the end of the transfer window.

With Marcus Rashford out injured, United were said to have had an approach for Josh King rebuffed by Bournemouth before turning their attention to Ighalo.

The Nigeria forward has spent the past three seasons in the Chinese Super League, scoring 10 league goals for Shanghai Shenhua last term after two prolific campaigns with Changchun Yatai.

But the 30-year-old will now bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack, with United just managing to get a short-term loan deal completed before Friday’s deadline.

An official announcement from United will come later, but it is understood the deal has been agreed and Ighalo will fly into Manchester from China in the coming days.

The African golden boot winner has Premier League experience, having scored 16 goals for Watford in 55 top-flight appearances between 2015 and 2017.

He is a boyhood Manchester United fan, and in a 2016 interview revealed his football heroes were Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole.

