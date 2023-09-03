Advertisement
Nikola Kristic/INPHO Orazi in action for Ireland at the European U17 Championships earlier this year.
# Bonne Chance
Ireland U17 international Ike Orazi joins Ligue 1 side Reims
Orazi, 16, leaves Shamrock Rovers academy for French challenge.
31 minutes ago

IRELAND U17 INTERNATIONAL Ike Orazi has completed a move to Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims.

The 16-year-old Dubliner had been an academy player at Shamrock Rovers, where he won the national league and cup double with the Hoops’ U15s last season.

Rovers described him as “a hugely talented player” on Sunday as they confirmed his move to France.

“We wish him well on the next chapter of his journey and everybody will be watching his progress with pride,” Rovers said.

Orazi was one of Ireland’s standout players at the European U17 Championships in Budapest earlier this year, scoring two goals and setting up three others as Colin O’Brien’s youngsters made an impressive run to the quarter-finals before losing to Spain.

