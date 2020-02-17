This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Casillas' playing days near an end as he states intention to seek presidency of Spanish FA

The iconic goalkeeper has informed his current employers, Porto, of his plans.

By Gavan Casey Monday 17 Feb 2020, 2:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,511 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5010143
Iker Casillas on the Porto bench.
IKER CASILLAS HAS confirmed that he will run for the presidency of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), with the iconic goalkeeper set to hang up his gloves at the age of 38.

Real Madrid legend Casillas, a World Cup winner and two-time European champion with Spain, is still on the books as a player-coach with Porto after suffering a heart-attack last spring. Despite being back in training for several months, he has yet to make his playing return — a decision upon which he was due to make next month.

It would now appear he has played his last game of professional football after a career spanning more than two decades in which he won virtually every trophy available to him, including five La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues with his beloved Madrid.

EQ-q4_0WAAENyNk Casillas posted this election-poster-type image on Twitter.

Casillas announced on Twitter on Monday that he will be a candidate for the role of RFEF president whenever new elections are scheduled. He also confirmed he had already told Porto of his plans.

“We are working with the utmost respect and determination in our candidacy,” Casillas said.

“More than 23,000 voters await us in fair and transparent elections. 139 assembly members will decide.

“I have informed the president of Porto of my decision to whom I want to express my deepest gratitude.”

Casillas’ intention is to restore harmony to the relationship between the RFEF and La Liga, which has become fractured under the respective reigns of current RFEF chief Luis Rubiales and his opposite number in La Liga, Javier Tebas.

Rubiales, whose position the goalkeeper will seek come election time, assumed the role in 2018.

About the author:

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

