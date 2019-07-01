This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 1 July, 2019
Casillas reports for Porto pre-season training two months after heart attack

Speculation continues around the future of the veteran goalkeeper.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Jul 2019, 2:57 PM
IKER CASILLAS REPORTED for pre-season duty for Porto on Monday just two months on from a heart attack.

The 38-year-old suffered a myocardial infarction in training on May 1 and underwent emergency surgery before returning home five days later.

The former Real Madrid captain was pictured arriving at Porto’s training ground on Monday as the Primeira Liga side began preparations for 2019-20.

The Spain great posted a tweet of his arrival, saying: “Back to work. Day one.”

Porto’s players are expected to undergo routine medical tests before the full pre-season training programme gets underway.

Casillas’ future remains unclear, although he insisted last month there was no truth to rumours he has already decided to retire and assume a role on Porto’s board of directors.

