Legendary Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas suffers heart attack during FC Porto training session

The 37-year-old was rushed into surgery on Wednesday afternoon but is now conscious in hospital.

By Aaron Gallagher Wednesday 1 May 2019, 4:03 PM
Casillas captained La Roja to their first World Cup against the Netherlands in Johannesburg.
Image: EMPICS Sport
SPAIN’S WORLD CUP-WINNING captain Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack during a morning training session with FC Porto on Wednesday but is now stable in hospital.

The 37-year-old was taken to the CUF Porto Hospital and rushed into surgery this afternoon, but is now conscious and out of danger, the club have confirmed.

Casillas is considered one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, leading Spain to their first ever World Cup in 2010 in South Africa, as well as skippering the country to two European Championships.

He began his career at Real Madrid and would secure legendary status at the club after winning five La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys and three Champions Leagues.

Casillas was forced out of Madrid under the management of Jose Mourinho and has spent the past four years in Portugal where he won a Primeira Liga league title last season.

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

