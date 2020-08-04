This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Spain and Real Madrid legend Casillas retires a year after suffering heart attack

The 39-year-old, who most recently played for Porto, won the World Cup, the European Championship, the Champions League and numerous La Liga titles.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 2:41 PM
1 hour ago
Iker Casillas lifting the World Cup trophy in 2010.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Iker Casillas lifting the World Cup trophy in 2010.
Iker Casillas lifting the World Cup trophy in 2010.
Image: EMPICS Sport

SPAIN’S WORLD CUP-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas has announced his retirement, after being sidelined for more than a year with a heart problem.

Casillas, 39, also won the European Championship twice with his country in a trophy-laden career which included more than 700 games for Real Madrid.

“Today is both one of the most important and most difficult days of my sporting life, the time to say goodbye has arrived,” he said on Twitter.

Casillas joined Portuguese side Porto in 2015 after a tearful departure from Madrid. He suffered a heart attack in May last year.

He played 167 times for Spain, winning the 2010 World Cup and the Euros in 2008 and 2012 in a golden age for Spanish football.

He lifted five La Liga titles and the Champions League on three occasions during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“The best goalkeeper in the history of Real Madrid and Spanish football joined us at the age of 9. He was formed here and defended our shirt for 25 years, becoming one of our most emblematic captains of all time,” the club said in a statement.

“Today one of the most important footballers in our 118 years of history calls it a day as a professional player, a player we love and admire, a goalkeeper who has made the Real Madrid legacy bigger with his work and exemplary behaviour both on and off the pitch,” they added.

i-liga-fc-porto-vs-sporting Casillas at Porto's title celebrations last month. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Former club and country team-mate Sergio Ramos was among many players to praise the veteran, nicknamed ‘The Saint’, on social media.

Football thanks you, man. Forever a legend @IkerCasillas,” Ramos tweeted.

Vicente del Bosque, who coached Casillas at Madrid and with Spain also hailed his efforts.

“Casillas has been a hero of the national team and Spanish football,” he said.

In June, Casillas said he was ending his bid to run for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

© – AFP 2020

