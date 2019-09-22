This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Imperious Peamount earn emphatic 12-2 victory

Meanwhile, Ireland international Rianna Jarrett scored five as Wexford Youths beat Limerick 11-1.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 9:15 PM
28 minutes ago 657 Views 1 Comment
Peamount's Aine O’Gorman scored a hat-trick (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Peamount's Aine O’Gorman scored a hat-trick (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

PEAMOUNT CONSOLIDATED THEIR lead at the top of the Women’s National League today with a 12-2 victory over Kilkenny at the Watershed.

Aine O’Gorman and Megan Smyth Lynch both hit hat-tricks, while Eleanor Ryan Doyle scored four.

Lucy McCartan and Karen Duggan also registered a goal apiece for the league leaders.

The game may have descended into a one-sided rout, though it was the hosts who took the lead through Lia Reilly after four minutes.

The visitors quickly responded, however, and the match was all but over by half-time, as they led 6-1.

Abbie Brophy got another consolation for the hosts with 15 minutes remaining, before Peamount added further gloss to the scoreline.

The win sees them go eight points clear at the top of the table as they close in on the title, though second-place Shelbourne have a game in hand.

Kilkenny, meanwhile, sit bottom of the table, having picked up just two points from 18 matches.

In the day’s other game, it was similarly easy for Wexford Youths as they beat Limerick 11-1 at Markets Field.

A first-half hat-trick from Rianna Jarrett and a Lauren Kelly goal saw the visitors take a 4-0 half-time lead.

Ireland international Jarrett scored another two goals after the break. In addition, 17-year-old Blessing Kingsley grabbed a brace, while Aisling Frawley, Fiona Ryan and Edel Kennedy also got their names on the scoresheet.

Shauna Rooney ended up scoring a late consolation for the hosts.

The victory leaves Wexford in third, seven points off Shels, while Limerick sit second from bottom on nine points.

The42 Team

