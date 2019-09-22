Imperious Peamount earn emphatic 12-2 victory

PEAMOUNT CONSOLIDATED THEIR lead at the top of the Women’s National League today with a 12-2 victory over Kilkenny at the Watershed.

Aine O’Gorman and Megan Smyth Lynch both hit hat-tricks, while Eleanor Ryan Doyle scored four.

Lucy McCartan and Karen Duggan also registered a goal apiece for the league leaders.

The game may have descended into a one-sided rout, though it was the hosts who took the lead through Lia Reilly after four minutes.

The visitors quickly responded, however, and the match was all but over by half-time, as they led 6-1.

Abbie Brophy got another consolation for the hosts with 15 minutes remaining, before Peamount added further gloss to the scoreline.

The win sees them go eight points clear at the top of the table as they close in on the title, though second-place Shelbourne have a game in hand.

Kilkenny, meanwhile, sit bottom of the table, having picked up just two points from 18 matches.

After 35 goals this weekends here is the latest WNL top scorer chart @YouthsWomen @RiannaJarrett continues to lead the way after an impressive five goal tally today. Also 4 goals for @EleanorRdoyle and 3 for both @MeganLynch97 and @Aineogor9 pic.twitter.com/h7yzxj2U4S — THE WNL SHOW (@thewnlshow) September 22, 2019

In the day’s other game, it was similarly easy for Wexford Youths as they beat Limerick 11-1 at Markets Field.

A first-half hat-trick from Rianna Jarrett and a Lauren Kelly goal saw the visitors take a 4-0 half-time lead.

Ireland international Jarrett scored another two goals after the break. In addition, 17-year-old Blessing Kingsley grabbed a brace, while Aisling Frawley, Fiona Ryan and Edel Kennedy also got their names on the scoresheet.

Shauna Rooney ended up scoring a late consolation for the hosts.

The victory leaves Wexford in third, seven points off Shels, while Limerick sit second from bottom on nine points.

