Impressive DCU overcome MTU Kerry in Sigerson Cup

DUBLIN SENIOR Greg McEnaney grabbed a goal as former champions DCU made an impressive start to their Sigerson Cup campaign.

Playing on their home pitch at St Clare’s, the 2020 winners cruised to a 2-22 to 0-11 win over an MTU Kerry side returning to the Sigerson Cup after winning the Trench Cup.

This was a tough assignment for the southerners who, starting with 13 Kerry men, found themselves immediately under the gun.

Playing with the stiff wind, DCU took a giant step towards the Round 1 win when McEnaney rifled in from close range after a typically slick passing move in the 19th minute, leaving them 1-7 to 0-2 up.

DCU pushed on for a 1-14 to 0-5 half-time lead, and left MTU Kerry 17 points adrift by full-time.

Considering Dublin have vacancies at midfield following the retirements of Brian Fenton and James McCarthy, it was a timely showing from McEnaney in that area.

Midfield partner Ethan Dunne impressed too with three points overall while Senan Baker, the Westmeath forward and son of Clare hurling great Ollie, top scored as their free-taker with seven points.

There was an impressive first-half cameo from Conor Dolan. He kicked four points while Leitrim’s Tom Prior finished with the same tally.

Substitutes Johnny McGroddy from Donegal and Roscommon’s Jack Tumulty contributed three points between them as DCU, full of hard running and direct play all evening, showed their squad depth.

Meanwhile, 2024 runners-up UCD turned in a strong second-half performance in Enniscorthy to see off 2023 champions UCC by 0-12 to 0-7.

Tied at 0-4 apiece at half-time, UCD moved three points ahead in the third quarter following scores from Roscommon star Daire Cregg, Mayo defender Sam Callinan and Meath’s Aaron Lynch.

Callinan’s involvement after a foot injury, and having previously broken four ribs whilst playing for Ballina in the club championship, was a welcome boost to Mayo supporters.

Leitrim’s Barry McNulty struck a point as UCD held on for a five-point win, leaving them a game away from the quarter-finals.

TU Dublin came from behind in Grangegorman to score a significant 0-8 to 0-5 win over tournament hopefuls and 2022 winners University of Galway.

Meath’s Jordan Morris struck four important points as TU Dublin came from two points down at half-time with a strong second-half performance.

Galway senior Cillian O Curraoin kicked all but one of the University of Galway’s points but they were powerless to prevent TU Dublin reeling off the last four points of the game.