In-form Young Munster hand heavy defeat to Shannon

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS ROUND-UP -

Young Munster grabbed two tries in each half to hand Shannon a heavy 32-3 beating in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A.

Impressive hooker Dan Walsh started the try-scoring for the in-form Cookies, crashing over from a 12th-minute lineout platform, as Shannon struggled to get going under the Thomond Park floodlights.

Out-half Mike Cooke kicked the hosts’ only points from a seventh-minute penalty, but they were 17-3 behind at half-time after Munster’s Conor Phillips used his pace to finish smartly from a classy cross-field by Evan Cusack.

Shannon, who had been held up before the break, left another opportunity behind them with a crooked lineout throw. Conor Hayes effectively sealed the result with a penalty for Gearoid Prendergast’s men in the 67th minute.

Munsters finished with a flourish to bag a late bonus point, Walsh registering his fifth try of the campaign from a maul before Hayes went over in the left corner, profiting from Donnchadh O’Callaghan’s sniping run and pass off the ground.

Clontarf’s mastery of the lineout maul was the difference in their late 29-22 win over Cork Constitution at Temple Hill.

Cork Con had to play the final 25 minutes without red-carded flanker Jack Kelleher, who picked up his second yellow for a deliberate knock-on.

Despite that, the teams looked to be heading for a share of the spoils until a Michael Courtney try drove Clontarf back to winning ways after recent defeats to Terenure College and Munsters.

Conor Kelly and George Coomber exchanged early penalties, ‘Tarf’s powerful maul drawing an infringement from Con captain Aidan Moynihan who was promptly dispatched to the sin bin.

Kelleher’s collapsing of a drive from the visitors’ pack also saw him binned, yet ‘Tarf’s penalty try was cancelled out by a 32nd-minute effort from James Murphy. Indeed, Con led 15-10 at the break thanks to a Billy Crowley score.

The sides were level twice more during the second half, ‘Tarf hitting back in the 53rd minute when influential number 8 Tony Ryan rumbled over to turn pressure into points.

‘Tarf hooker Dylan Donnellan beat a familiar path to the try-line, registering his seventh try of the season off another maul, but Con replacement Alessandro Heaney showed quick reactions to nab his fourth and square things up at 22-all.

Con missed out on retaking the lead in the 71st minute, a penalty attempt from Moynihan missing the target. The title holders made them pay, as they chipped away before Courtney made his way in under the posts.

In-form centre George Pringle touched down in each half as Ballynahinch handed bottom side Garryowen a 28-10 defeat at Dooradoyle.

‘Hinch also forced a penalty try, and Ulster’s Ben Moxham crossed in the eighth minute, as Adam Craig’s charges won for the first time in three league matches.

While Pringle took his season’s haul to seven tries, prop Michael Veale put his name to Garryowen’s only score. Jamie Heuston was back to captain the struggling Light Blues from full-back.

Caolan Dooley kicked 13 points, including the conversions of tries from Luke Clohessy and Alan Bennie, as leaders Terenure College edged out Dublin University 23-21 in a tense battle at Lakelands Park.

Trinity became the first team to prevent Terenure from bagging a try bonus point this season, but a late Dooley penalty consigned them to defeat. He repeated the trick from last season when he was ‘Nure’s goal-kicking hero at College Park.

Ronan Quinn’s expertly-finished try from an Aran Egan kick-through had the students on the cusp of victory, only for Dooley to rifle over a right-footed penalty to make it eight wins out of eight for Sean Skehan’s men.

UCD were presented with the Sutherland Cup, which is in memory of Peter Sutherland’s father, the great Billy Sutherland, after overcoming Lansdowne 27-26 in a thrilling finish at the UCD Bowl.

Kevin Croke’s youngsters picked up their second victory in three rounds, with full-back Niall Carroll crossing for two tries and centre Tim Corkery starring with 12 points, including three successful kicks.

Meanwhile, Connacht Academy winger Josh O’Connor helped himself to four tries during Buccaneers’ 44-13 dismissal of Banbridge. Eddie O’Sullivan’s men lead the Division 1B table by four points from City of Armagh.

Dylan Nelson’s hat-trick propelled Armagh to a 38-27 victory over Naas, while Conor Dean and Hugo Conway had a try each in St. Mary’s hard-fought 15-10 success at Old Wesley.

Ariel Robles ran in a brace during Old Belvedere’s 29-13 home win over Malone, and the Cork derby spoils went to Highfield, hooker Travis Coomey crossing twice as they overcame UCC 29-10.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS – ROUND 8 RESULTS: Saturday, December 3

DIVISION 1A:

CORK CONSTITUTION 22 CLONTARF 29, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: James Murphy, Alessandro Heaney, Billy Crowley; Cons: Aidan Moynihan 2; Pen: Aidan Moynihan

Clontarf: Tries: Tony Ryan, Dylan Donnellan, Penalty try, Michael Courtney; Cons: Conor Kelly 2, Pen try con; Pen: Conor Kelly

HT: Cork Constitution 15 Clontarf 10

CORK CONSTITUTION: George Coomber; Daniel Hurley, Greg Higgins, Niall Kenneally, Billy Crowley; Aidan Moynihan (capt), Ian Leonard; Brendan Quinlan, Billy Scannell, Luke Masters, Eoin Quilter, Cathal O’Flaherty, Jack Kelleher, James Murphy, David Hyland.

Replacements: Max Abbott, Alessandro Heaney, Sean Duffy, Mark Stafford, Luke Kerr, Bruce Matthews.

CLONTARF: Tadhg Bird; Hugh Cooney, Michael Courtney, Matt D’Arcy (capt), Cian O’Donoghue; Conor Kelly, Angus Lloyd; Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan, Vakh Abdeladze, Fionn Gilbert, Mick Kearney, Cormac Daly, Cian Walsh, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Barry Gray, Darragh Bolger, JJ O’Dea, Sam Owens, Seni Reilly Ashiru, Ben Griffin.

GARRYOWEN 10 BALLYNAHINCH 28, Dooradoyle

Scorers: Garryowen: Try: Michael Veale; Con: Jack Delaney; Pen: Jack Delaney

Ballynahinch: Tries: Ben Moxham, George Pringle 2, Penalty try; Cons: Greg Hutley 3, Pen try con

HT: Garryowen 10 Ballynahinch 14

GARRYOWEN: Jamie Heuston (capt); Henry Buttimer, Matt Sheehan, JJ O’Neill, Jamie Shanahan; Jack Delaney Evan Maher; Michael Veale, Dean Fanning, Darragh McCarthy, Brian Gleeson, Cian Hurley, Kieran Roche, Mikey Sheahan, Sean Rennison.

Replacements: Larry Kelly, Ben O’Sullivan, Scott Leahy, Jack Oliver, Ed Barry, Tommy O’Hora.

BALLYNAHINCH: Rory Butler; Ben Moxham, George Pringle, Mark Best, Ben McMullan; Greg Hutley, Conor McAuley; Nacho Cladera Crespo, Claytan Milligan, Kyle McCall, James Simpson, Cormac Izuchukwu, Thomas Donnan (capt), Zack McCall, Bradley Luney.

Replacements: George Saunderson, Joe Charles, Reuben Crothers, Jamie Macartney, Chris Gibson, Ryan Wilson.

TERENURE COLLEGE 23 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 21, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Luke Clohessy, Alan Bennie; Cons: Caolan Dooley 2; Pens: Caolan Dooley 3

Dublin University: Tries: Diarmuid McCormack, Gavin Jones, Ronan Quinn; Cons: Aran Egan 3

HT: Terenure College 13 Dublin University 7

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Stephen O’Neill, Colm de Buitléar, Caolan Dooley, Craig Adams; Henry McErlean, Alan Bennie; Marcus Hanan, Sean McNulty, Adam Tuite, Harrison Brewer (capt), Mick Melia, Adam Melia, Luke Clohessy, Conall Boomer.

Replacements: Campbell Classon, Liam Hyland, Matthew Caffrey, Conor McKeon, Sam Coghlan Murray.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Colm Hogan; John Francis Campbell, Louis McDonough, Gavin Jones, Ronan Quinn; Aran Egan, Louis O’Reilly (capt); Paddy McCarthy, Lee Barron, Thomas Clarkson, Harry Sheridan, Max Dunne, Anthony Ryan, Diarmuid McCormack, Ruadhan Byron.

Replacements: Matthew Victory, Bart Vermuelen, Thomas Connolly, Aaron Coleman, Cormac King, Hugh O’Kennedy, Daniel Barron, Callum O’Reilly.

UCD 27 LANSDOWNE 26, UCD Bowl

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Niall Carroll 2, Alex O’Grady, Tim Corkery; Cons: Tim Corkery 2; Pen: Tim Corkery

Lansdowne: Tries: Cillian Redmond, Donough Lawlor, Tadgh McElroy, Cormac Foley; Cons: Peter Hastie 3

HT: UCD 22 Lansdowne 5

UCD: Niall Carroll; Alex O’Grady, Harry Donnelly, Tim Corkery, Chris Cosgrave; James Tarrant, Michael Moloney; Chris Hennessy, Bobby Sheehan (capt), Evin Coyle, Mark Morrissey, Gerry Hill, Diarmuid Mangan, Mark Fleming, Sean O’Brien.

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Emmet Burns, Rory McGuire, Joe Cronin, Rob Gilsenan, James Nicholson.

LANSDOWNE: Sam Burns; Peter Sullivan, Conall Doherty, Kyle Dixon, Cillian Redmond; Peter Hastie, Cormac Foley; Ben Popplewell, Tadgh McElroy, Temi Lasisi, Ruairi Clarke, Conor McMenamin, James Doyle, Clive Ross (capt), Darragh Murphy.

Replacements: Jamie Kavanagh, Frank Kavangah, Donough Lawlor, Michael O’Brien, Michael Walsh, Liam O’Sullivan.

SHANNON 3 YOUNG MUNSTER 32, Thomond Park main pitch

Scorers: Shannon: Pen: Mike Cooke

Young Munster: Tries: Dan Walsh 2, Conor Phillips, Conor Hayes; Cons: Evan Cusack 2, Conor Hayes; Pens: Evan Cusack, Conor Hayes

HT: Shannon 3 Young Munster 17

SHANNON: Jamie McGarry; Aran Hehir, Killian Dineen, Jack O’Donnell, Dan Hurley; Mike Cooke, Ethan Coughlan; Kieran Ryan, Jordan Prendeville, Darragh McSweeney, Ronan Coffey (capt), David Maher, Sean McCarthy, Kelvin Brown, Lee Nicholas.

Replacements: Alex Long, Luke Rigney, Cathal Hynes, Odhran Ring, John O’Sullivan, Alan Flannery.

YOUNG MUNSTER: Shay McCarthy; Conor Hayes, Dan Goggin, Harry Fleming, Conor Phillips; Evan Cusack, Donnchadh O’Callaghan; David Begley, Dan Walsh, Conor Bartley, Tom Goggin, Sean Rigney, Alan Kennedy (capt), Ronan O’Sullivan, Bailey Faloon.

Replacements: Conor Nesbitt, George Jacobs, Paulo Leleisiuao, Eoin O’Connor, Jack Lyons, Fionn Gibbons.

DIVISION 1B:

BUCCANEERS 44 BANBRIDGE 13, Dubarry Park

Scorers: Buccaneers: Tries: Josh O’Connor 4, Stephen Mannion, Oisin McCormack; Cons: Michael Hanley 4; Pens: Michael Hanley 2

Banbridge: Try: Peter Cromie; Con: Neil Kilpatrick; Pens: Neil Kilpatrick 2

HT: Buccaneers 25 Banbridge 13

BUCCANEERS: Shane Jennings; Josh O’Connor, Shane Layden, Stephen Mannion, Saul O’Carroll; Michael Hanley, Will Reilly; Martin Staunton (capt), Steveni Lombard, Sean O’Connell, Ruairi Byrne, Danny Qualter, Cian McCann, Oisin McCormack, Ciaran Booth.

Replacements: Darren Browne, James Kelly, Fergus Galvin, Colm Reilly, Tom Shine, Orrin Burgess.

BANBRIDGE: Rob Lyttle; Ross Cartmill, Josh Cromie, Ben Carson, Jamie Mullan; Ian Porter, Neil Kilpatrick; Josh Chambers, Peter Cromie (capt), Ross Haughey, Max Lyttle, Dale Carson, David McCann, Robin Sinton, Greg Jones.

Replacements: Arthur Allen, Christian Trimble, Alex Weir, Matthew Laird, Aaron Kennedy, Alex Morrow.

CITY OF ARMAGH 38 NAAS 27 , Palace Grounds

Scorers: City Of Armagh: Tries: Dylan Nelson 3, Neil Faloon, Romain Morrow, Andrew Willis; Cons: Michael McDonald 4

Naas: Tries: Charlie Sheridan, Bryan Croke, Cillian Dempsey; Cons: Sam Cahill 3; Pens: Sam Cahill 2

HT: City Of Armagh 26 Naas 13

CITY OF ARMAGH: Kyle Faloon; Sam Cunningham, Shea O’Brien, Andrew Willis, Dylan Nelson; Evin Crummie, Michael McDonald; Dylan Poyntz, Jack Treanor, Paul Mullen, Frank Bradshaw Ryan, Josh McKinley, John Glasgow, Ryan O’Neill, Neil Faloon.

Replacements: James McCormack, Jonny Morton, James Crummie, Nigel Simpson, Romain Morrow, David Agnew.

NAAS: Fionn Higgins; Donal Conroy, Charlie Sheridan, Matt Stapleton, Sam Cahill; Bryan Croke, Oscar Cawley; Adam Coyle, Conor Doyle, Peter King, Paul Monahan (capt), David Benn, Cillian Dempsey, Will O’Brien, Eoin Walsh.

Replacements: Tadhg Dooley, Stephen Lackey, Mark Dennis, Henry Smith, Connor Halpenny, Mark McDermott.

HIGHFIELD 29 UCC 10, Woodleigh Park

Scorers: Highfield: Tries: Travis Coomey 2, Miah Cronin, Amhlaoibh Porter, Dave O’Sullivan; Cons: Cian Bohane 2

UCC: Try: Louis Bruce; Con: Daniel Squires; Pen: Daniel Squires

HT: Highfield 12 UCC 0

HIGHFIELD: Mark McLoughlin; Ben Murphy, Mark Dorgan, Liam McCarthy, Luke Kingston; Cian Bohane, Chris Banon; Cillian Buckley, Travis Coomey, James French, John O’Callaghan, Sean Garrett, Dave O’Connell (capt), Amhlaoibh Porter, Miah Cronin.

Replacements: Robert Murphy, Ian McCarthy, Aidan Keane, Mark Fitzgibbon, Colin O’Neill, David O’Sullivan.

UCC: Johnny Murphy; Sean Condon, Louis Bruce (capt), Daniel Squires, Emeka Asiegbu; Billy Kiernan, Andrew O’Mahony; Rory Duggan, Luke McAuliffe, Dan McCarthy, Aidan Brien, Mark Bissessar, Sam O’Sullivan, Jacob Sheahan, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Danny Sheahan, Corey Hanlon, Patrick McBarron, Peter Hyland, Alex Walsh, Aaron Quirke.

OLD BELVEDERE 29 MALONE 13, Ollie Campbell Park

Scorers: Old Belvedere: Tries: Jayden Beckett, Calum Dowling, Justin Leonard, Ariel Robles 2; Cons: David Wilkinson 2

Malone: Try: Dave Cave; Con: Rory Campbell; Pens: Rory Campbell 2

HT: Old Belvedere 17 Malone 3

OLD BELVEDERE: Joe White; Ariel Robles, Jayden Beckett, Justin Leonard, Josh Pyper; David Wilkinson, Conall Bird; James Bollard (capt), Calum Downling, Ronan Foxe, Paddy Dowling, Fionn McWey, Will McDonald, Tom Mulcair, Kale Thatcher.

Replacements: Joe Horan, Barry Dooley, Óran O’Brien, Evan O’Boyle, Briain Leonard, Jamie McAleese.

MALONE: Rory Campbell; Peter Caves, Jack McMurtry, Nathan Brown, David McMaster; Conor Spence, Zach Shore; Ben Halliday, Declan Moore, Ricky Greenwood, Adam McNamee, Cory Tipping, Daryl Maxwell, Dave Cave (capt), Neill Alcorn.

Replacements: Dan Kerr, Lawson Porter, Patrick Fullarton-Healey, Zach Devine, Shane Kelly, Ben Gibson.

OLD WESLEY 10 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 15, Energia Park

Scorers: Old Wesley: Try: David Motyer; Con: Ian Cassidy; Pen: Ian Cassidy

St. Mary’s College: Tries: Conor Dean, Hugo Conway; Con: Conor Dean; Pen: Mick O’Gara

HT: Old Wesley 7 St. Mary’s College 7

OLD WESLEY: Alex Molloy; Nathan Randles, James O’Donovan, Eoin Deegan, David Poff; Ian Cassidy, Keith Kavanagh; Harry Noonan, Howard Noonan, Cronan Gleeson, David Motyer, Iain McGann (capt), Sam Pim, Will Fay, Reuben Pim.

Replacements: Finn Tierney, Sam Kenny, Brian Short, Josh O’Hare, Eoin Monahan, Josh Miller.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Conor Hickey; Hugo Conway, Mark Fogarty, Mick O’Gara, Steven Kilgallen; Conor Dean, Adam McEvoy; Adam Mulvihill, Steven O’Brien, Tom O’Reilly, Peter Starrett, Daniel Leane, Ronan Watters (capt), Ethan Baxter, Ronan Foley.

Replacements: Padraig Dundon , Tom O’Reilly, Harry MacDonald, Niall Hurley, Andrew Walsh.

DIVISION 2A:

Blackrock College 17 Nenagh Ormond 14, Stradbrook

Navan 15 UL Bohemians 0, Balreask Old

MU Barnhall 34 Dolphin 19, Parsonstown

Old Crescent 32 Ballymena 14, Takumi Park

Queen’s University 28 Cashel 31, Dub Lane

DIVISION 2B:

Dungannon 21 Sligo 28, Stevenson Park

Enniscorthy 18 Rainey Old Boys 19, Alcast Park

Galway Corinthians 54 Belfast Harlequins 14, Corinthian Park

Malahide 7 Greystones 35, Estuary Road

Wanderers 31 Galwegians 31, Merrion Road

DIVISION 2C:

Ballina 24 Omagh Academicals 17, Heffernan Park

Bangor 15 Tullamore 23, Upritchard Park

Bruff 28 Clonmel 30, Kilballyowen Park

Instonians 47 Midleton 13, Shaw’s Bridge

Sunday’s Well 24 Skerries 21, Musgrave Park