Incredible long-range effort the highlight as Irish international Keogh scores four

ANDY KEOGH CELEBRATED his 35th birthday in style, scoring four of Perth Glory’s goals in today’s 5-1 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers.

Last weekend he found himself forced to share the tag of highest-scoring Irish player in A-League history when Roy O’Donovan matched his tally of 55 by scoring for Newcastle Jets against Sydney FC.

Keogh issued an emphatic response today, despite going into the game at the Perth Oval without a goal in his last 20 A-League appearances.

Fewer than five minutes were on the clock when the Dubliner put the hosts ahead, but the highlight of his four-goal haul was an incredible long-range effort in the 24th minute that doubled their lead.

WHAT. A. GOAL!

Andy Keogh bags his and Glory's second in spectacular style.

2-0#PERvWSW #OneGlory pic.twitter.com/5bDBLZcXVE — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) May 16, 2021

Bruce Kamau pulled a goal back for Western Sydney Wanderers early in the second half, before Keogh scored two more in the space of six minutes, one of which came from the penalty spot. Joel Chianese capped the convincing win in stoppage time.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Keogh has won 29 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland. However, he hasn’t featured since an August 2013 friendly against Wales, having drifted out of international contention following his move to Australia.