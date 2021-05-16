BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 16 May 2021
Advertisement

Incredible long-range effort the highlight as Irish international Keogh scores four

The striker ended his A-League goal drought in emphatic fashion today for Perth Glory.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 16 May 2021, 1:10 PM
1 hour ago 3,388 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5438839
Perth Glory striker Andy Keogh.
Image: Speed Media
Perth Glory striker Andy Keogh.
Perth Glory striker Andy Keogh.
Image: Speed Media

ANDY KEOGH CELEBRATED his 35th birthday in style, scoring four of Perth Glory’s goals in today’s 5-1 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers.

Last weekend he found himself forced to share the tag of highest-scoring Irish player in A-League history when Roy O’Donovan matched his tally of 55 by scoring for Newcastle Jets against Sydney FC.

Keogh issued an emphatic response today, despite going into the game at the Perth Oval without a goal in his last 20 A-League appearances.

Fewer than five minutes were on the clock when the Dubliner put the hosts ahead, but the highlight of his four-goal haul was an incredible long-range effort in the 24th minute that doubled their lead.

Bruce Kamau pulled a goal back for Western Sydney Wanderers early in the second half, before Keogh scored two more in the space of six minutes, one of which came from the penalty spot. Joel Chianese capped the convincing win in stoppage time. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Keogh has won 29 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland. However, he hasn’t featured since an August 2013 friendly against Wales, having drifted out of international contention following his move to Australia.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie