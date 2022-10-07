Membership : Access or Sign Up
McLaughlin kicks Colts past Broncos in overtime

It was a contest dominated by defence.

Chase McLaughlin kicks a field goal in overtime.
Image: Jack Dempsey
Image: Jack Dempsey

CHASE MCLAUGHLIN KICKED a 48-yard field goal as the Indianapolis Colts squeezed past the Denver Broncos 12-9 in overtime on Thursday.

McLaughlin booted the Colts’ winning points after slotting a game-tying 31-yard field goal with just five seconds of regulation time remaining at Mile High Stadium.

The Broncos had the chance to snatch victory with a late drive, but an attempted pass from quarterback Russell Wilson to receiver Courtland Sutton was batted away by Colts veteran Stephon Gilmore to end the game.

Gilmore’s touchdown-denying play capped an error-strewn NFL contest dominated by defence.

Wilson was sacked four times and threw two interceptions with no touchdowns.

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan also struggled, sacked six times and also tossing two interceptions.

The Colts improved to 2-2-1 with the win while the Broncos fell to 2-3.

The game started with a scary injury to Colts running back Nyheim Hines, who was removed from the field after a concussion on the opening drive.

Hines’s legs buckled beneath him as he tried to walk after suffering a heavy hit. He was dispatched to the locker room and did not return for the remainder of the game.

The incident immediately revived memories of Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion scare against the Buffalo Bills last month.

On that occasion, Tagovailoa had looked unsteady on his feet after a hard hit but was allowed to continue playing.

