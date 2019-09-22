Injury concern for McGoldrick with Georgia and Switzerland on the horizon

SHEFFIELD UNITED MANAGER Chris Wilder has revealed that an injury kept David McGoldrick out of yesterday’s win at Everton.

McGoldrick hurt his groin on Thursday, having stayed behind after training to work on his finishing as he continues his search for a first Premier League goal.

Wilder was unable to provide a timescale for the striker’s recovery, although he did rule him out of contention for Wednesday’s meeting with Sunderland in the Carabao Cup.

Sheffield United will resume their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool next Saturday. The Blades are due to travel to Watford seven days later, before another international window brings club action to a temporary halt.

“It’s bittersweet, isn’t it?” said Wilder in an interview with BBC Sheffield after his side moved up to ninth place in the Premier League table courtesy of a 2-0 victory at Goodison Park.

“He [McGoldrick] is out there finishing, doing a little bit extra, which we asked all the players to do to raise their game and improve their skills. Then he tweaks his groin.

“He’s obviously going to be out for the midweek game [against Sunderland] and then we’ll see how he rocks up for the Liverpool game.”

With two crucial fixtures on the horizon, Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy will hope for a swift return for a player who has played an integral role for the Boys in Green in the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign so far.

Having been brought back in from the wilderness following the departure of Martin O’Neill, McGoldrick has started in every competitive game during McCarthy’s second reign. The 31-year-old scored a vital late equaliser at home to Switzerland earlier this month.

McCarthy’s side will face Georgia in Tbilisi on 12 October, ahead of a clash with the Swiss in Geneva three days later. With three games remaining, Ireland sit atop Group D with a two-point lead over Denmark. Switzerland are a point further back but have a game in hand.

