This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 12 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Injury setback leaves Stevens doubtful for Ireland's play-off against Slovakia

The Sheffield United left-back has suffered a recurrence of a calf injury, according to his club’s manager.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 12:13 PM
1 hour ago 611 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5043338
Enda Stevens earned his 14th senior cap for Ireland in last November's Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Enda Stevens earned his 14th senior cap for Ireland in last November's Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.
Enda Stevens earned his 14th senior cap for Ireland in last November's Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SHOULD THE REPUBLIC of Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia go ahead later this month, Enda Stevens is unlikely to feature.

A calf problem is set to rule Ireland’s first-choice left-back out of the fixture, which is scheduled for 26 March in Bratislava.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has revealed that Stevens suffered a recurrence of the injury which forced him off during his club’s Premier League fixtures against Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Enda will be out for a couple of weeks,” Wilder told reporters this morning. “It’s disappointing from Enda’s point of view.”

The game against Slovakia has been designated as a behind-closed-doors fixture due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

“Enda is a big loss,” said Stevens’ club and international colleague John Egan. “To not have him for these games and the Ireland games is going to be tough. He’s been in brilliant form this season.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Read

11.03.20 Slovakia dealt major injury blow as Dubravka is ruled out of Ireland play-off

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie