Injury setback leaves Stevens doubtful for Ireland's play-off against Slovakia

Enda Stevens earned his 14th senior cap for Ireland in last November's Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

SHOULD THE REPUBLIC of Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia go ahead later this month, Enda Stevens is unlikely to feature.

A calf problem is set to rule Ireland’s first-choice left-back out of the fixture, which is scheduled for 26 March in Bratislava.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has revealed that Stevens suffered a recurrence of the injury which forced him off during his club’s Premier League fixtures against Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Enda will be out for a couple of weeks,” Wilder told reporters this morning. “It’s disappointing from Enda’s point of view.”

The game against Slovakia has been designated as a behind-closed-doors fixture due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

“Enda is a big loss,” said Stevens’ club and international colleague John Egan. “To not have him for these games and the Ireland games is going to be tough. He’s been in brilliant form this season.”

