BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 2 February 2021
Advertisement

Injury setback to extend the four-month absence of Ireland hopeful Ogbene

Having returned to training recently, the 23-year-old winger had to go under the knife again on Friday.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 2 Feb 2021, 1:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,125 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5342596
Chiedozie Ogbene has been unavailable for Rotherham United for over four months.
Image: PA
Chiedozie Ogbene has been unavailable for Rotherham United for over four months.
Chiedozie Ogbene has been unavailable for Rotherham United for over four months.
Image: PA

CHIEDOZIE OGBENE HAS been dealt a blow in his bid to return from an injury that has sidelined him since September.

Ogbene, who had an operation to repair a knee injury, was back in training with Championship club Rotherham United last week.

However, manager Paul Warne has revealed that a setback has forced the 23-year-old winger to undergo another medical procedure.

Warne is eager for Ogbene to assist his side’s bid to avoid relegation, but he’s now unsure of when the former Limerick and Cork City star will be available.

“The surgeon went back into his knee on Friday and there was not any structural damage, so that is a real positive,” Warne said, as reported by the Yorkshire Post.

“However, with the excessive swelling, it could be an infection and they have taken swabs and it may take a couple of weeks to come back, which is time we really do not have to waste. We are so impatient with Chieo that we would love to have him back.”

Rotherham are in 22nd place in the Championship, three points from safety, ahead of this evening’s home game against Wayne Rooney’s Derby County.

Warne added: “He [Ogbene] has gone from training with the squad to back under the knife in three days. At the moment he is still in a bit of pain from the flushing of his knee on Friday, so I will not know anything more, scientifically, for another 10 days.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ogbene, who was born in Nigeria but grew up in Grange on the southside of Cork city, has never played international football at any level.

Last July, the Football Association of Ireland began the paperwork relating to his eligibility after he “expressed his desire to represent the Republic of Ireland at international level to national team boss Stephen Kenny,” an FAI statement explained.

He was one of Rotherham’s star performers last season as the Millers achieved promotion from League One. 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie