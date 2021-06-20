Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 20 June 2021
Advertisement

Japan's Inoue dominates Dasmarinas to retain titles

Inoue knocked Dasmarinas down three times in three rounds to easily retain his WBA and IBF belts.

By AFP Sunday 20 Jun 2021, 9:50 AM
21 minutes ago 278 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5472142
Winner, winner: Naoya Inoue, of Japan, holds up his belts after defeating Michael Dasmarinas.
Image: AP/PA Images
Winner, winner: Naoya Inoue, of Japan, holds up his belts after defeating Michael Dasmarinas.
Winner, winner: Naoya Inoue, of Japan, holds up his belts after defeating Michael Dasmarinas.
Image: AP/PA Images

JAPAN’S NAOYA INOUE knocked Michael Dasmarinas down three times in three rounds to easily retain his WBA and IBF belts in a bantamweight world title bout on Saturday night.

Inoue knocked the challenger down once in the second and then twice in the third, forcing the referee to halt the onslaught at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Inoue improved to 21-0, with 18 knockouts while Dasmarinas of the Philippines dropped to 30-3-1, with 20 KOs.

It was the first loss for Dasmarinas since losing a split decision in 2014, but it was obvious he has never faced a fighter of the magnitude of Inoue, who is considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

Inoue’s game plan to go to the body worked perfectly on Dasmarinas, who hardly threw any punches in rounds two and three.

dasmarinas-inoue-boxing Inoue hits Dasmarinas. Source: AP/PA Images

Elsewhere, Jermall Charlo beat challenger Juan Montiel by a unanimous decision to keep his perfect record intact and retain his WBC middleweight title.

The unbeaten Charlo thrilled his hometown crowd at the Toyota Center arena in Houston, Texas, winning on all three judges’ scorecards, including 120-108 on one.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

This was the fifth title defence for Charlo, who improved to 32-0 with 22 KOs overall.

© – AFP, 2021

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie